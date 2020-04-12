Are Cracker Barrel & Bob Evans Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

Happy Easter 2020! While you’re celebrating the holiday at home, you may be interested in picking up some delicious food from Cracker Barrel or Bob Evans. The good news is that both stores are open today for Easter 2020.

Cracker Barrel & Bob Evans Are Open for Easter 2020

Both Cracker Barrel and Bob Evans are open for Easter Sunday this year and both restaurants are offering Easter specials too.

A representative from Cracker Barrel told Heavy that the store is offering two hassle-free feasts this year that are available for curbside pickup so customers can practice social distancing. Some of the meals require 24-hour notice, but even if you’re too late to take advantage of those offers, there are plenty of other meals to choose from today.

Cracker Barrel hours may vary, so use the locator here for details.

Bob Evans’ website proudly announced that they are offering Easter dinners today by delivery or takeout and the store is open for the holiday.

Bob Evans hours may vary, so use the locator here for details.

Cracker Barrel Specials

A representative from Cracker Barrel told Heavy that the following Easter specials are available. The Heat n’ Serve Family Meal To-Go (which feeds 10) requires 24-hour notice. But the Heat n’ Serve Ham Supper is available while supplies last. The price for the Hame Supper is $59.99. For the cook time, the ham is from oven to table in 3-hours or less. Sides go from microwave to table in under 20 minutes. It serves 4-6 plus leftovers and includes:

Spiral Sliced Sugar Cured Ham (with enough for leftovers)

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Choice of 2 quart Country Sides including Green Beans, Carrots, Corn, Fried Apples, Hashbrown Casserole, Mac n’ Cheese

Additional add-ons include: ½ Gallon Tea, Slices of Coke Cake and additional sides

The Heat n’ Serve Ham Supper is available for pickup or free delivery through 4/12, while supplies last. Use within 72 hours of pickup.

Call your Cracker Barrel to check on availability. You can also order from their To-Go menu online, with many options available.

Bob Evans Specials

Bob Evans has takeout meals you can order online or through delivery right here. There’s the Easter Celebration Family Meal for two to four people, including turkey and dressing, hickory-smoked ham steak, two family-sized sides, and six freshly baked dinner rolls.

There’s also an Easter Celebration Platter for $11.99 that includes turkey, hickory-smoked ham steak, sides, and freshly baked rolls.

There’s also an Easter Farmhouse Feast that serves four to six people with hickory-smoked ham or turkey. Or order the Premium Farmhouse Feast and get both entrees for a larger meal. Warming up a Farmhouse Feast typically takes two-and-a-half hours.

You can also order food from Bob Evans’ extensive menu if a traditional Easter meal isn’t really your thing.

So as you can see, if you’re wanting to get takeout or delivery and enjoy a traditional Easter meal today, both Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel have absolutely delicious options. If you want leftovers to enjoy the rest of the week, opt for one of the larger meal options.

