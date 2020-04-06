WATCH: Randy Rainbow’s ‘Cuomosexual’ Parody Video Goes Viral

While most people in America are self-quarantining during the pandemic spread of coronavirus, social media has become a hot spot for some very interesting content. On Monday, the term “Cuomosexual” started trending on Twitter, which was met with both laughter, love and repulsion.

During COVID-19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has become a heralded leader of his state, and comedian Randy Rainbow wanted to express his thank you in a new video entitled, “ANDY!” In the parody video, the YouTube star, who has nearly 400K subscribers on his channel croons, “Andy, can’t ya see I’m in quarantine. A nervous wreck, and scurred as heck of COVID-19.”

“You bring hope when I can’t cope… If we’re on Earth, for what’s it’s worth, I hope they make you king. You run my state, while I gain weight, with grace and dignity.”

“The way you manage to lead and inform without scaring the living s*** out of me, or straying from the facts, and still find time to nurture my delicate spirit… You’re wise level-headed, eloquent, and sexy in a time when the country needs it most.”

Rainbow’s YouTube page is filled with political COVID-19 parody videos such as, “SOCIAL DISTANCE,” with features Vice President Mike Pence, which has over 1 million views, and “The CORONAVIRUS Lament,” which has over 1 million views.

Randy Rainbow Is Also Huge Fan Of The Governor’s Brother, CNN Reporter Chris Cuomo

“Cuomosexual” is not just geared toward Andrew Cuomo, Randy Rainbow, and yes, that’s his real name, is also a huge fan of his brother Chris Cuomo, who was the singer’s admitted “first love” for his “his tight wet t-shirts, and his sweaty Instagram workout videos.” In the video, Rainbow says that he’s praying for Chris Cuomo’s speedy recovery after becoming infected with COVID-19.

I don't know why yall are just now embracing the #Cuomosexual identity, but I been knew he was fine since he started posting fishing photos. pic.twitter.com/zcExXQBKV7 — Jarrett Hill (@JarrettHill) April 6, 2020

The admiration and attraction for both the Cuomo brothers have skyrocketed over the past few weeks. Based on the comments shared on Twitter, Rainbow is not alone in his crush.

The Reactions To ‘Cuomosexual’ Trending On Twitter Were Hilarious

I’m a straight guy, but if Cuomo is down for it… I mean… #Cuomosexual

pic.twitter.com/cSgLc2OGZS — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 6, 2020

At the end of the video, Rainbow sings, “From now on, I identify as ‘cuomosexual,'” – which immediately started trending nationwide on Twitter. Brooke Hammerling tweeted, “Guys. Look. I don’t know what to say other than no tweet I’ve ever tweeted before is more important than this one. You must watch it because I feel @RandyRainbow really captures everything about our new boyfriend/leader/hero @NYGovCuomoso perfectly it HURTS.”

Another person on Twitter wrote, “I’m all in #CuomoSexual, but don’t forget California’s

@GavinNewsom! A strong leader and a total dish Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes.

However, some users online were completely grossed out that the term ‘cuomosexual’ was actually trending, and believed it meant that America has officially lost their marbles amid social distancing. One person tweeted, “I would ask why the f*** #cuomosexual is trending but instead I’ll just delete my account and go live in the woods. You people are ridiculous and I am done with you.”

#CUOMOSEXUAL IS THE WORST THING EYE HAVE EVER SEEN TREND ON THIS WEBZONE — WEATHER IS HAPPENING (@WEATHERISHAPPEN) April 6, 2020

#cuomosexual they say that some hashtag ideas should stay just that; ideas pic.twitter.com/8CyVGJTBuh — The Sonic Screenplay Should Be a Religious Text (@GaryForPrez2020) April 6, 2020

