Is Dairy Queen Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for Easter 2020? You’re in luck! Not only is Dairy Queen open on Easter 2020, but there are some great specials and promos that you can take advantage of if you’re wanting to enjoy a special Easter holiday treat while social distancing and sheltering at home. Read on for more details.

Most Dairy Queen Locations Are Open for Easter

Most Dairy Queen locations are open on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, but a few are closed. You should call in advance to make sure your local store is open. Some locations’ franchise owners may simply choose to be closed on Easter Sunday and others may need to close or operate more limited hours because of the coronavirus outbreak. So it’s a good idea to check in advance before you stop by. Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator here.

For example, the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Niles, Michigan is closed today.

So don’t just assume Dairy Queen is open today — be sure and check first.

If your local Dairy Queen is open, you can also order delivery if it’s available where you are. Grubhub and DoorDash often offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example. And these services also offer contactless delivery where you pay through the app and then the food is simply left on your doorstep. Many Dairy Queen locations are moving to drive-thru, takeout, or delivery services only.

In addition, many Dairy Queen locations have specials for Easter Sunday too, and some are unique to their location. Here are some specials that you might want to take advantage of.

Dairy Queen Easter-themed cakes are a great idea. Many stores will let you choose the design you want. If you’re trying to get a last-minute Easter cake, you may need to go with whatever they still have in stock. But you can also try to order a themed cake if they have availability or if you don’t mind enjoying the cake on Easter Monday or a little later. You can order a cake through DQCakes.com or in the store.

Some Dairy Queen stores have their own cake decorators who make specialized cakes, which means you should chat with your local Dairy Queen about design options. This store in Baseline, Alberta has an Easter cake you can get through the drive-thru.

And they’re offering a cotton candy dipped cone.

Dairy Queen’s also offering a Brownie Dough Blizzard this month in addition to their regular flavors. It features brownie dough, choco chunks and cocoa fudge.

Dairy Queen is also offering a Chicken & Biscuits basket at participating locations. They also have a DQ Sauced & Tossed Chicken Stirp Basket.

Talk about a delicious dilemma! The DQ Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket is your choice of glaze paired with fries, toast, and ranch. Which will you choose? #HappyTastesGood #NoWrongAnswers pic.twitter.com/W8DCDj0amV — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 10, 2020

You might also be able to get some special deals through the Dairy Queen mobile app. Download the DQ Mobile App here. Many local Dairy Queen stores offer their own “deals of the day” through the mobile app.

If you’re in Texas, you can also get the DQ Texas mobile app for extra specials. This is the mobile app that you use if you’re in Texas, rather than the other DQ Mobile App listed above.