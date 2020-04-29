Danielle and Bobby Update on MAFS: Where Are They Now?

Married at First Sight stars Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd had some exciting news to share with fans the last time viewers saw them: Bergman was pregnant! The announcement came during the reunion special, with Bergman keeping her pregnancy a secret for five months. The stars are slated to give an update on their family on the Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now special Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

After Season 10 ended, Bergman was inspired to share a picture from her seasons reunion. “In honor of the #MAFS season 10 reunion I had to go to the archives and find a photo from our own reunion,” she wrote last week. “This is when we finally got to announce we were pregnant! By the time it aired I was already 5 MONTHS PREGNANT. Can you imagine having to keep it a secret for that long?! So many baggy clothes! This feels like forever ago!”

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Have a 1-Year-Old Daughter

Olivia Nicole was born in February 2019 and they were absolutely in love with her, but Bergman’s delivery was almost fatal. In a blog for People magazine, Bergman revealed that when she was 39 weeks pregnant Dodd rushed her to the hospital because she was suffering from chest pain and couldn’t stop vomiting. She was admitted and diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, which is having high blood pressure during pregnancy. It’s extremely rare.

Bergman was given magnesium sulfate and a mix of pain medicine to stop her from having a seizure, but it made her memory “fuzzy.” The next thing she knew, “which was hours later” after she was admitted to the hospital, she was ready to push.

“Then, all of a sudden, she was here!” Bergman wrote in the blog. “I remember being so relieved. I remember her starting to cry when they put her on my chest and panicking because I had no idea what I was doing or how to make her stop!”

It was Dodd’s decision to rush Bergman to the hospital in the middle of the night, and it might have been a life-saving one. “Once I was off magnesium, I was able to start mentally processing what happened: that I had almost died. That my daughter had almost died,” she wrote.

“…if I would’ve waited just a few more hours, both myself and Olivia would not have survived. That is still chilling to me, even to this day,” Bergman continued. “What a difference a couple of hours made between life and death.”

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd Love to Share Pictures of Their Family

Both Olivia and Bergman recovered and their family is healthy. Dodd and Bergman love to post pictures of their daughter, with Dodd’s most recent Instagram post being a collection of photos of his daughter. “My Sunshine. Also, Olivia’s Mullet is in full bloom,” he wrote on April 19. “Happy Sunday Y’all.”

Bergman and Dodd were the only couple to walk away married on Season 7. When asked on a scale of 1 to 10 what they would rate their marriage, they both gave it a 10. It doesn’t mean they think they’re perfect.

“While we did rate our marriage a 10, it was based on the effort we see from each other and not because we view ourselves as perfect or without the need for improvement,” Dodd told Newsweek in a 2018 interview. “We have received so many messages from couples married 10, 20, 30 years and have managed to get through with NO fighting so it is nice to know there are people out there that can relate.”

