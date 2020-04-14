Danielle & Mohamed Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

Danielle and Mohamed Jbali, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, split up two months after Mohamed received his green card. The two finalized their divorce in 2017 and Danielle attempted to have him deported, but ultimately dropped the annulment. Fans will get a chance to see their very messy and emotional split play out during the TLC special 90 Day Fiancé: Biggest Breakups, which airs several times throughout the month of April.

Since TLC is airing a special on their split, fans might be wondering where the couple is now and what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on a regular season of 90 Day Fiancé. Here’s what we know about Danielle and Mohamed today:

Mohamed Lives in Indiana With His Dog & Posts Inspirational Quotes & Photos on Instagram

Following his split from Danielle, Mohamed lived in Miami, Austin and Chicago, before finally settling in Indianapolis, according to his Instagram page. The reality star frequently posts pictures of his dog, his food and his travels, often accompanied by inspirational quotes about self love and finding yourself.

“Everyone has big dreams but life is full of obstacles to prevent you from reaching your goals, sometimes the obstruction is you or it’s simply something that lives under your thoughts!” Mohamed captioned a photo of himself in November. “That’s why you need to occasionally take a break from the outside and live inside your head for a little bit to understand what’s going on in your brain and make sure that you’re not the barrier between you and your dreams… AKA understand yourself/find yourself.”

Mohamed created a YouTube channel – “mohamedjbaliusa” – in December 2017, which included several self-help videos entitled “Make $100k in 2018,” and “Follow Your Passion and Success Will Follow,” as well as videos of his life in Austin. The channel has over 4,000 subscribers, although he hasn’t posted a video in over a year.

Danielle is Featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined

Meanwhile, Danielle has been busy documenting her time in quarantine while the COVID-19 pandemic continues sweeping the nation. The reality star will be featured on the upcoming new miniseries titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined, which premieres on Monday, April 20.

The reality star also updates fans on Instagram often. Danielle’s page is filled with pictures of her grandchildren, updates on her life today and several paid ads, where she promotes weight loss products, children’s toys, craft clubs and more.

“Thank you @ponycycle for the horse. My grandkids absolutely love it,” she captioned an April 4 video of her grandson playing on a toy pony. “It does not use electricity and they use their feet to make it move. Please check @ponycycle out if you have kids or grandkids.”

It’s unclear at this time if Danielle is dating anybody new today; her Instagram page doesn’t reveal much in terms of a current love life, but she was dating somebody in 2019 shortly after her split from Mohamed. However, she hasn’t mentioned a relationship with anybody in recent months.

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

