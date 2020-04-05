Darcey & Tom 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, do not appear to still be together today. In fact, both reality stars have been spotted with different partners over the past six months, so it looks like the reality couple has long since split and moved on.

Although Darcey and Tom are both featured on the newest season of Before the 90 Days, the couple is working through some significant issues in their relationship, which has been playing out over the last few episodes of the show. Although Darcey was under the impression that the two were still together, Tom obviously wasn’t, as he was seeing another woman while Darcey was at home in Connecticut.

Promos for the new season promise a sticky split between the two, so fans will get a chance to see their issues play out and their official breakup unfold over the coming episodes. Here’s what we know about their breakup and dating lives today, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want to know what happens between Darcey and Tom!

Darcey & Tom Split During the April 5 Episode of the Show

Fans of the series might remember that Darcey and Tom split up once before, during the Season 3 finale of Before the 90 Days. Although the two reunited during the “Couples Tell All” special, it looks like they weren’t on the same page with their relationship, considering Tom was seeing other women while Darcey believed the two were exclusive.

Sadly, Darcey finds out about Tom’s other girlfriend through her twin sister Stacey, after Stacey’s fiance finds pictures of Tom and the woman together on Instagram. Darcey and Tom finally meet face-to-face during the April 5 episode of the show, and Darcey confronts him about the mystery woman. As expected, the meeting ends on extremely unpleasant terms.

During the episode, Tom tells her that he’s “met somebody who loved me the way I wanted to be loved,” and Darcey responds, “I’m not okay with that.” Tom immediately tries to defend his actions and says, “You know what? You had everything of me in your hands and you didn’t see it.” He claims that is was hard for him to hear about her breakup with Jesse Meester, and then tells Darcey he loved her “like a sister,” which she says would have been nice to know “before we got in the sack.”

The entire conversation is really awkward and uncomfortable, and Tom talks in circles around Darcey and essentially tries to deflect his actions by claiming he couldn’t deal with Darcey’s feelings for Jesse. She tells him she wants a clean break and to “walk away completely,” and he tells her to “try not to ruin the next one,” referring to her next relationship. Tom then makes a classless comment about Darcey “putting on weight,” and the two part ways, with Darcey saying “good riddance” as she walks out of the restaurant. (Note: we will add the full clip as soon as it becomes available!)

They Have Both Been Spotted With Other People in the Last Few Months

The breakup doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Tom and Darcey have both been spotted with different partners over the past few months. Aside from Tom’s relationship with the woman in the photos (her name is Shannon), he was also linked to a woman named Amanda McAdams, who Tom often called “Kate.”

Darcey on the other hand was linked to two different men as well; she posted a now-deleted photo of a man who she referred to as “my love” on Instagram in November, 2019, and was again spotted with a hunky Bulgarian named Georgi Rusev in February, according to Soap Dirt. The two were seen together at a star-studded Super Bowl gathering in Miami, and Darcey had also posted a few (now-deleted) photos of Rusev on Instagram. You can read more about their respective partners here.

Although it doesn’t appear Darcey and Tom are together today, we can’t be sure until Season 4 of Before the 90 Days wraps up, due to contractual obligations to TLC. Neither reality star posts about their love lives on social media, and both of their Instagram pages are free from any mention of a new romance these days, so fans will just have to wait and see how things play out over the remaining episodes of Season 4.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

