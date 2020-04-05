Do Darcey & Tom Break Up in New York? 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are finally sitting down to talk during the April 5 episode of the show. The reality stars have had a rocky, uncertain relationship since the two first got together, which has spanned over two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and included one breakup and plenty of fights.

With Darcey’s plan to confront Tom about his mystery girlfriend over coffee, fans might be wondering what happens between the two in New York. Do Darcey and Tom break up during tonight’s episode of the show? Are they still together today?

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between Darcey and Tom during Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Tom Met Another Woman While He & Darcey Were ‘Spending Time Apart’ & He Says She ‘Loved Him the Way he Needed to be Loved’

Darcey and Tom’s meeting in New York does not end on pleasant terms. As expected, Darcey confronts her English beau about the woman in the photos, and Tom immediately turns the conversation around on Darcey, essentially accusing her of pushing him away because of her feelings for her ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester.

“Tom, I know about your new girl,” Darcey tells him during the April 5 episode. He responds, “Well the person you’re talking about is from three weeks ago.” He then explains to the producers, “While Darcey and I have been spending time apart, I actually met someone. She’s called Shannon. Three weeks ago, I was in Milan for fashion week, as was she. We then shared a drink, we shared the evening together, and I haven’t told Darcey that I’ve met someone else because I feel confused about a few things.”

While Darcey absorbs the information about the new woman, Tom adds, “I met somebody who loved me the way I needed to be loved.” Darcey finally responds, “I’m not okay with that.” She also says during a confessional, “I totally thought we were trying to figure out where we stand, but now that he admitted to being in love, or she can love him the way that he needs to be loved, it just hurts to know the truth.”

Darcey & Nottingham Tom Sit Down To Argue Some MoreDarcey goes to meet Nottingham because he was passing through town on "business." So these two sit down and begin arguing right where they left off. 2020-03-30T09:29:51.000Z

When the cameras cut back to Darcey and Tom, he turns the tables on her and says, “You know something? You had everything of me in your hands and you didn’t see it.” He then claims it was difficult for him to listen to Darcey’s heartbreak over Jesse, and he admits that he doesn’t love Darcey the way Jesse did.

“I wish I could have loved you the way he did, because your idea and notion of love is not me,” Tom says. “You had it with him, and I love you in a different way. I love you like you’re my sister,” he adds, which prompts a surprised Darcey to say, “Oh, well you should have told me that before we got in the sack.”

“I totally feel like Tom is spinning this on me,” Darcey says during a confessional. “He’s deflecting, he’s gaslighting the situation to make himself feel better.”

The Meeting Ends on Vicious Terms, With Tom Asking Darcey if She Gained Weight & Darcey Leaving

When Tom tells Darcey that he wants to stay friends, she says, “Yeah I don’t want to be friends, I’m sorry I think we’re gonna walk away completely. Fresh start for myself, for my family, for my friends, and it’s gonna be that way and it’s gonna stay that way.” She adds, “Move on with your life, I don’t want anything to do with you.” Tom agrees and says, “Forget this ever happened.”

Darcey then adds, “You are nothing to me right now,” to which Tom replies, “I’m glad. And try not to ruin the next one,” referring to her next relationship. Darcey then tells the cameras, “I don’t know this Tom, I just feel like he never respected me as a friend, or a partner or a lover. Like, you’ve been silent for weeks, you want to give it another go, you’re with another woman, like come on dude. Give me a f–king break.”

As Darcey is getting ready to pay the bill, Tom makes a completely random and classless comment, asking Darcey if she “put weight on.” When she asks him to repeat himself, he says nothing, so she gets up and leaves. “Enjoy your life,” she says to Tom, who responds, “I will, now you’re not in it,” so fans have plenty to look forward to tonight. (Note: we will add the full clip as soon as it becomes available!)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

