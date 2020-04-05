WATCH: Shane Dawson Revisits Dasani Water Conspiracy

YouTuber Shane Dawson revived the “nobody wants Dasani water” meme in his new video, called “Craziest Conspiracy Theories.” The video was created to raise money for Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that helps feed millions of people through shelters, soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and other agencies.

Dawson beings his theory about Dasani water around the 9:40-minute mark. “I didn’t know people had such hatred for Dasani,” he says.

The YouTuber then includes various clips of people trying Dasani and then spitting the water out once they try it. One of the vloggers says it tastes like “pure acid” and another quickly brushes his teeth after sampling the bottled water.

“The thing I’m most curious about is the fix,” Dawson adds. “Because I’ve always said, since I was a kid, why does Dasani have a fizz when you open it? That’s a soda thing. There’s no other water when it open it, it goes [fizz sound]. It doesn’t make sense. That means there is something else in it and if Coca-Cola is making it, then there’s something else in it. It’s not just water.”

He and partner Andrew Siwicki then discuss the theory that salt it added to the water to make people thirstier so they drink more water. Dawson then talks about Dasani machines are everywhere and then remembers drinking the bottled water when he was younger and always wanting more and then having strange burps from it. Dawson was more curious about what might be causing the fizz.

“I have always thought and said that Dasani is thick. It’s like syrup. I don’t know how else to explain it,” Siwicki says. “Dasani is like molasses, man. I don’t know how else to explain it. I just get that feeling. It’s like heavy.”

Dawson starts out his video with a disclaimer: “The following theories are meant for entertainment purposes only and not meant to cause harm to any individual or company.”

The vlogger says the theories are “stupid” and that’s why people haven’t seen them before, but he wanted something to edit this week amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It sucks. It’s scary. It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve ever lived though,” he says.

So Is There Salt in Dasani Water?

As listed on Dasani’s website, there are four ingredients. There is purified water, magnesium sulfate, potassium chloride and salt. The company adds this disclaimer: “Adds negligible amount of sodium +minerals added for taste purified by osmosis non-carbonated.

But Dasani isn’t the only bottled water that has extra ingredients. As noted by Time, SmartWater includes calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, and potassium bicarbonate. Nestle Pure Life’s has ingredients like calcium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and magnesium sulfate. Those are just some of the bottled water companies that have added ingredients.

Having trace amounts of these ingredients in water is safe, Bob Mahler, Soil Science and Water Quality professor at the University of Idaho, told Time in 2014. “If you had pure water by itself, it doesn’t have any taste,” he said. “So companies that sell bottled water will put in calcium, magnesium or maybe a little bit of salt.”

Is That A Lot of Salt?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises people to take in an average of 2,300 mg of sodium per day. There is about 17 mg per liter in water. A single teaspoon of table salt has 2,325 mg of sodium, which is more than the daily recommended amount.

Dasani water started to trend in the middle of March just as Americans started panic buying toilet paper, canned goods and hand sanitizer from the shelves. While it was hard to find paper products and bottled water, there was plenty of Dasani water left, according to some pictures posted by social media users.

