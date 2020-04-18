David Beckham’s House: Where Wife Victoria & Their Kids Call Home

The One World: Together At Home star-studded concert is airing on April 18, put on by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. One of the celebrities making an appearance on the show is David Beckham, soccer superstar and husband of former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham.

The celebrity couple has homes in the U.S. and in London, but they’ve chosen to self-isolate at their mansion in the Cotswolds, a rural and picturesque area of south central England. Victoria and David Beckham are isolating with three out of their four kids, since their eldest child, Brooklyn, is currently isolating in New York with his girlfriend.

The luxuriously rustic Cotswolds home has been featured in many photos and videos on Instagram thanks to both David and Victoria. Here’s what you need to know about the house:

Their Home in the Cotswolds Was Purchased in 2016 & Is a Luxurious Renovated Farmhouse

Their home is a charming nine-bedroom home that was converted from a barn and features a rustic decor with hardwood floors, exposed brick, natural wood furniture, chandeliers and lots of natural light coming in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. According to The Sun, the family bought the farmhouse-turned-mansion in December 2016 for £6.15 million.

The kitchen was also on display in one of Victoria’s posts, showing a classic country-style kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven and stone floors.

The Beckhams are known for throwing elaborate parties at their home in the Cotswolds, and it was most recently the scene of Brooklyn’s 21st birthday party. The star-studded event featured a concert by rapper Stormzy and was reported by British media to have cost £100,000. The famous family has also thrown many New Year’s Eve parties at the home and holiday get-togethers.

The Outside of the House Is Just as Stunning & Glamorous as the Inside

There’s also a lot of space outdoors to move around, with a huge lawn, plunge pool, sauna and steam room. In the above Instagram post, David Beckham shows off the building housing their sauna and steam room. In terms of exercising space, there’s a huge gym full of equipment in addition to a full tennis court outside.

On International Women’s Day, Beckham shared a picture of their youngest, Harper, which showcased the size of their backyard and how much empty space they have around their home.

Victoria Beckham, who just turned 46 on April 17, posted a picture of the side of their home as the family were about to set off on a family bike day.

