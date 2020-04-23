David & Benji & Erica Update on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

David and Benji Bolton first appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2018 when the brothers started working with celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to shed some weight and regain control of their lives. Benji is returning to the show once again to continue Dr. Now’s weight loss program, although his brother will not be joining him this time around.

The TLC description of tonight’s episode, which also features former cast member Erica Wall, reads, “In year 3, Erica is succeeding on her weight loss journey when romantic misfortune sends her spiraling backwards. Benji Bolton must reach his goal weight without the support of his brother David, after a disagreement leaves the brothers estranged.”

Here’s what we know about the reality stars and their progress ahead of the new episode of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?. (Warning: Spoilers on David, Benji and Erica’s stories ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!)

David & Benji First Appeared on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life

Viewers first met Benji and David Bolton on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life back in 2018. The two began their weight loss journey in 2016, but their episode didn’t air until March 2018. Combined, their weight was over 1,300 pounds, but by the time their episode aired, Benji was down 382 pounds while David had lost a staggering 452 pounds, according to Distractify.

Benji’s Facebook page gives fans a look at his life today, and the reality star is nearly unrecognizable. His page only features three public photos, but it’s clear from two of the pictures that Benji has continued working hard to lose weight since he first appeared on the show. The photo below, which was posted on March 4, gives fans a look at just how much weight the reality star has lost over the years.

Sadly, Benji’s brother will not be featured on the new episode, despite his incredible weight loss story. The description for tonight’s episode states that Benji and David had a “falling out,” and David hasn’t updated his Instagram page since 2019, so it’s unclear exactly how the reality star is doing today regarding his journey.

It’s not totally surprising that David isn’t featured on the new episode alongside Benji however; even if the brothers hadn’t had a falling out, David accused the Megalomedia producers of taking advantage of him and undermining the health of the subjects featured on the show. According to Starcasm, David filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the company, claiming the producers are “focused only on ratings while neglecting the welfare of those who appeared on the show.”

Erica Had a Major Setback After Suffering a Breakup

Erica Wall featured on Season 5 of My 600-lb Life, and is returning once again to share her story with the world. Sadly, the reality star had a serious setback in her weight loss journey after her boyfriend Jimmy ended their relationship over the amount of “clutter” Erica kept in her home.

“My life hasn’t gone like I thought it would this past month, and I’m pretty devastated because Jimmy broke up with me,” she says in the clip above. “It was the biggest blindside of my life. “I’m so completely heartbroken and this has knocked me on my ass mentally, emotionally and physically.” She adds that she’s “devastated” and she doesn’t know what to do, so she’s been “eating nonstop” and gaining back the weight she worked so hard to lose in Season 5.

Although Erica sounds incredibly downcast and defeated in the clip above, her Facebook page is still filled with pictures of Jimmy, including her cover photo, which features the two leaning in for a kiss. It’s unclear at this time if Erica and Jimmy got back together, but she hasn’t erased him from her social media page just yet, so we’re hanging onto hope that they were able to work through their issues and she can get back on track with her weight loss journey.

Erica hasn’t updated her Facebook profile picture since 2018, and there aren’t many recent enough photos of the reality star on her page to give fans a real idea of where she’s at with her weight loss today. However, contractual obligations to the network likely stops Erica from posting much since she is featured on a new episode of My 600-lb Life, so she may just be honoring her NDA ahead of the episode’s premiere.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. You can find more coverage of the Season 8 cast and their journeys here.

