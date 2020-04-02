David Blaine’s Special 2020: Celebrities Appearing on the Show

Magician and endurance artist David Blaine is returning to ABC with a one-hour special titled “David Blaine: The Magic Way” on Wednesday, April 1 at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

Blaine first appeared on ABC more than 20 years ago when his first-ever television special Street Magic aired. Blaine has since become well-known for his high-profile feats of endurance and his breaking of several world records.

Throughout the new special, Blaine’s celebrity friends make appearances and allow him to work his tricks on them. Read on to learn more about the special.

Which Celebrities Will Appear on ‘David Blaine: The Magic Way’?

According to ABC, the special will include the following celebrity guests:

Odell Beckham Jr. (wide receiver, NFL’s Cleveland Browns)

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski (actors)

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen (quarterback, NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and supermodel)

Dave Chappelle (stand-up comedian)

James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden)

Bryan Cranston (actor)

David Dobrik (YouTube star)

Dr. Dre (rapper, songwriter, producer)

Jamie Foxx (actor)

Derek and Hannah Jeter (former shortstop, MLB’s New York Yankees, and model)

Michael Jordan (sports superstar and former player, NBA’s Chicago Bulls)

Aaron Paul (actor)

Blaine has appeared in a number of live events and specials. From “Buried Alive” and “Frozen in Time” to “Vertigo,” Blaine has continued to push himself and his endurance. The magician has survived being entombed in an underground plastic box beneath a three-ton water tank for seven days with no food and little water. He was also encased in a block of ice in New York’s Time Square, and he has stood atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in New York’s Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net.

He last appeared on ABC in the 2016 special “Beyond Magic.”

Blaine Has Been Teaching Celebrities Magic Tricks During Quarantine

During the global coronavirus pandemic, Blaine has been working with other celebrities to try to teach them magic tricks. After Ellen Degeneres posted a video on her Instagram of her trying to perform a card trick, Blaine sent her a video to help out. She then uploaded another video of her still trying, unsuccessfully, to do the trick again with the caption “@DavidBlaine, you really helped.”

He also appeared on The Late Late Show to perform some magic for James Corden over FaceTime. During the segment, Blaine performed two tricks. One involved picking a random card and then later finding it in the deck, and the other involved a series of associations that ended with Blaine making whatever Corden was thinking appear on a card.

Tune in to “David Blaine: The Magic Way” on ABC at 10 p.m. ET to watch Blaine blow the minds of some of his celebrity friends.

