Why Deavan Clegg Might Not Film Her Kids for ’90 Day Fiance’ Anymore

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg said she might not allow TLC cameras to film her kids and any more after she found a video on YouTube of a woman “bashing” her children, Taeyang and Drascilla. It’s not just 90 Day Fiance cameras, though. Deavan said she would also remove them from her social media pages. Taeyang is the son she shares with husband Jihoon Lee and Drascilla is Deavan’s oldest daughter from a previous relationship.

“This needs to stop,” Deavan, who has nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, wrote on April 22. “Came across a YouTube video of a woman bashing my children and talking poorly about them. You can hate on me–that’s fine–and my parenting, but when it comes to my kids, no, no, no.”

Deavan Threatens To Remove Her Kids From Filming Over Online Bullying

It made Deavan question having her kids on TV and social media. “I’m literally this close to removing my children from filming, social media and deleting anything with my kids because adults seem to think it’s OK to bully children,” she wrote.

Currently, Deavan’s social media page is littered with shots of her son, daughter and personal modeling shots. A recent photo shows Taeyang “modeling” and another is a throwback photo from when Drascilla was a baby.

On a lighter note, she questioned why her children had lighter hair in her Instagram Story on April 22. “Trying to understand why my kids have blonde hair,” she wrote. “Really trying to understand why my Korean son’s hair is turning blonde. My natural is a chestnut brown… Jihoon’s is black.”

Are Jihoon & Deavan Going To Be on ’90 Day Fiance’ Again?

As noted by ScreenRant, Deavan and Jihoon are confirmed to return for Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The couple met online and Deavan became pregnant with Taeyang the first time they met. Instead of Jihoon moving to America to be with Deavan, The Other Way focuses on Americans who leave to be with their foreign significant other. In Deavan’s case, she’s currently living in South Korea with her two children and Jihoon.

Deavan has noted there are plenty of things she likes about living in South Korea, but lamented that she misses being in America. She doesn’t speak the language, and she misses being able to have meaningful conversations in English. During the first week of April, she mused about moving to Hawaii. “Feeling alone in this journey on all sides,” she wrote.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is slated to premiere on Monday, June 1 on TLC.

READ NEXT: ’90 Day Fiance’: Deavan Says She’s ‘Feeling Alone’ in Cryptic Instagram Update