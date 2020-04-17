Did Twitter Reveal Demi Lovato’s Alleged ‘Finsta’ Account Bashing Selena Gomez?

After Demi Lovato‘s interview with Harper’s Bazaar was published earlier this week, in which the pop star revealed she no longer talks to former fellow Disney star Selena Gomez, fans of both artists wondered what exactly happened between the once close friends. However, the situation didn’t appear to be too terribly dramatic.

That is until Friday, after a video leaked on Twitter which allegedly shows Lovato and new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, live-streaming from @traumaqueen4eva, the “finsta” account believed to be run by the 27-year-old singer. A “finsta” is private social media account typically only shared with close friends, and @traumaqueen4eva is filled with posts bashing Gomez.

While any Lovato stan could be running the Instagram account, the live stream video which shows Lovato chatting with actress Sarah Francis Jones has led many uses online to believe that this finsta account belongs to Lovato.

In addition to the video, numerous screenshots from this private Instagram account shows that that the page is filled with posts bashing Gomez. In one picture, which features a throwback of a magazine cover featuring the former Barney & Friends co-stars on a magazine cover has Gomez’s face scratched out in black marker. The caption reads: “You can call me Patti LaBelle.”

While the hashtag “Demi Lovato is Over Party” starting trending nationwide on Twitter, blogger Perez Hilton weighed on the private Instagram account allegedly belonging to Lovato.

Hilton tweeted, “Anti-bullying advocate @DDLovato is exposed for being a mean girl to @SelenaGomez on her finsta. For you boomers – that means her private Instagram account, which her friends and celebs like Sam Smith and former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui follow. #DemiLovatoIsOverParty.”

Gomez, 27 has not yet commented on the account “trauamaqueen4eva” now has Lovato, 27, released a statement on the alleged account or live stream video.

The Private Account ‘Trauamaqueen4eva’ Has Since Been Deleted

Within an hour of “Demi Lovato Is Over Party” trending No. 1 on Twitter, whoever was running this private social media account starting deleted many of its posts, following people, and changed the account’s handle to “dolphins4eva02.”

Shortly afterward, the whole account was deleted altogether. While some users online believed this was incriminating evidence, proof that Lovato was scrambling to delete her alleged finsta account, other people remain unsure of what to believe, especially after a Gomez stan account purportedly admitted to editing the whole finsta leak on Twitter.

If the account was hacked and edited to make Lovato look bad, the social media page might’ve been deleted after the situation blew up on Twitter, and the hacker feared getting caught.

What Did Demi Lovato Say To Jump Start This Feud With Selena Gomez?

Lovato said, “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so [the Instagram post] felt… “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

The Instagram post she’s referring to was a message Gomez posted back in January following Lovato’s Grammy performance. Gomez wrote, “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

Both Gomez and Lovato have changed and grown a lot since their Disney days, and like many childhood friendships, the two could’ve simply have grown apart over the years. Both artists, Lovato, who has over 80 million followers on Instagram, and Gomez, who has 173 million followers on the social media app, preach anti-bullying campaigns and encourage women to support other women, especially those who work in the same industry.

In Lovato’s Harper’s Bazaar interview, the current Will & Grace guest star also revealed that she no longer speaks with her former Camp Rock co-stars, the Jonas Brothers.

