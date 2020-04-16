Demi Lovato is one of the celebrities performing during The Disney Family Singalong, an A-list studded event that will show singers and their families performing classics from the comfort of their homes as most of the nation shelters in place during the coronavirus pandemic. All of the guests are performing remotely.

Where Does Demi Lovato Live?

For Lovato, that means she’s likely singing from her high-rise luxury condo in Century City, Los Angeles. She reportedly moved into the home in January 2019, TMZ wrote. The “Confident” singer’s condo is located on the 22nd floor, TMZ noted, sharing footage of the home. It boasts beautiful views of the Hollywood Hills, San Gabriel Mountains and Los Angeles skyline.

It has a slew of amenities, including an elite fitness center, exercise studios, a private park, indoor and outdoor pools, outdoor chef’s kitchen, tennis courts, a lounge, a screening room and a game room. The star nearly pays $35,000 a month in rent, the publication wrote.

Lovato’s move to Century City came after her overdose on Oxycodone in the summer of 2018. She was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home, which has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. She first put the home on the market for $9.5 million. Then she briefly rented it for nearly $40,000 per month.

Not long before singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV, she relisted the home for $8.995 million, Architectural Digest wrote. She first bought the home in 2016 for $8.3 million. The home has three floors. The first has the kitchen and living area, the second has the bedrooms and master suite and the third is perfect for entertaining with a media lounge that has a pool table and marble-topped bar.

Lovato Is Singing a Song From ‘Cinderella’

VideoVideo related to demi lovato’s house: where the singer calls home 2020-04-16T18:27:50-04:00

In a preview of Thursday’s event, Lovato sang her rendition of “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella. During the song, Lovato will be joined by Michael Bublé. As they sing, ABC will flash videos and images of people at home thanking healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories, or music,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. “We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”

Proceeds of the event will go toward Feeding America, a foundation that is working to provide resources to those affected by the virus.

Don’t miss the hour-long television special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. It’s slated to air Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Mariah Carey’s Houses: Where She & Her Kids Call Home