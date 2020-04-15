Denise Richards & Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen’s Child Support Drama on RHOBH

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards claimed ex-husband Charlie Sheen, who she shares two children with, owed her $450,000 in child support, E! Online reported in September. Sheen denied owing his ex nearly half a million dollars.

“She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail,” Sheen told The Blast. “D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction. My day in court is painfully overdue.”

Richards Claimed ‘Squandered’ His Money on An ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’

Denise alleged that her ex “has squandered over $24 million from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children,” she said in a court filing, obtained by the publication.

“During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016, he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use,” the court documents added.

Sheen asked the court to change his child support payments with Richards and his ex Brooke Mueller in August 2018. “I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” he claimed in the documents. “All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.” Sheen said he is “willing and able to provide child support” but could not keep up with the current payments after he was “blacklisted” in Hollywood.

Sheen has four children. He has two daughters with Richards, 15-year-old Sam and 14-year-old Lola and 10-year-old twin sons wit Mueller, Max and Bob.

Richards Didn’t Sign a Prenup With Sheen

Richards opened up about her financial situation with Sheen during Season 9 of RHOBH, saying she and the actor did not have a prenuptial agreement. “Charlie and I didn’t have a prenup when we got married and when we got divorced I could have asked for half of what he made,” she said. “I did not because I am not a greedy fucking whore.”

The couple was married from 2002 to 2005. She filed force divorce after Sheen relapsed on drugs and alcohol and was giving interviews about “winning” and “tiger blood.” Richards was six months pregnant with Lola at the time.

Richards remarried current husband Aaron Phypers in 2018 and RHOBH caught the nuptials.

Even though they’re not on the best terms, Richards said her ex supported her decision to join Real Housewives. “I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too,” Richards told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. “So I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘I think it could be really cool.'”

“Even if he said this is the dumbest thing you ever did, I still would have done the show,” Richards added. “But it was interesting to get his side of it because I have a lot of respect for him as the father and being in this business for as many years as he has.”

She even invited Sheen to her wedding. “No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I,” Richards said on RHOBH. “Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she joked. “It’s just, it is what it is.”

