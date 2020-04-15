The Denise Richards & Brandi Glanville Cheating Rumors

Did Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards cheat on husband Aaron Phypers with Brandi Glanville? Richards has flat out denied the rumors, while Glanville has indirectly egged them on. The rumors started after the Daily Mail published an article in January 2020 claiming the reality TV stars had a months-long affair. Richards said the rumors weren’t true and Glanville didn’t directly respond.

Glanville Seemingly Spills Some Drunken Tea on Cameo

But Glanville has hinted several times that something between her and Richards happened. In a drunken cameo rant on April 15, the day of the Season 10 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville slurred her words and said, she is “allergic to p**sy. Don’t tell Denise. I’m not allergic to p**sy. I’m allergic to bad p**sy. I think we all are. I’m drunk. Oh no. Gotta go. All right, bye.”

Glanville called out Richards in a now-deleted tweet, saying what Richards tagline for Season 10 should be. “For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y.’” Glanville also wrote, “Lesbihonest someone has had a lot of time away from shooting to come up with a story to try & ruin me.”

Richards reportedly took out a cease and desist against Glanville. “And as far as the Denise stuff, because I was given a cease and desist, I’m gonna just not talk about it until I have to,” Glanville said on a podcast, as noted by Hollywood Life. List Rinna questions Richards about taking legal action in the trailer for the new season. Richards doesn’t deny the move, but asks who told her that.

Are the Housewives Team Glanville or Richards?

Richards’ co-stars had plenty to say about the drama. Erika Jayne told E! News there are two sides to every story, but she’s on her own. “I’m always going to pick Erika’s side no matter what,” she told the publication. “How involved was I? Not very much. Only in the sense that there’s the Brandi-Denise drama, and the reason why us women were brought into it was Brandi told us that Denise had been saying things about us as well. So that was my only dog in the fight.”

Garcelle Beauvais, the newest Real Housewives star to join the series, says fans will be seeing a lot of Glanville. She previously exited the series in Season 5 after three seasons on the show. Shes also siding with Denise. “he does not go away. She definitely speaks her mind,” Beauvais told E! exclusively. “Lots of people believe her and you know, some people believe Denise. I’m team Denise. I feel like loyalty and friendship means a lot to me.”

The drama led to Richards walking out of filming. It was something that shocked Kyle Richards, a veteran of the Bravo reality TV show. “You can’t stay out of these things. You know, you’re all together all the time. You can’t just sit there. We’re here to have an opinion,” Kyle told E! News.

“We all get involved because we’re all together all the time. And you know, it’s being talked about and obviously when this whole thing happened, which is coming up with Denise, it’s out there and it’s like we’re signed up to do this show, it documents our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly and it’s not always fun,” she continued. “After being here for 10 years there’s been many things that I wish that they hadn’t shown or that I hadn’t said or done, but you know, I’ve never walked off. But it’s a lot.”

Though she hasn’t gotten along with Glanville in the past, Kyle Richards has warmed up to her former co-star. She said she’s been able to appreciate Glanville and see her differently.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teddi Mellencamp didn’t want to give too much away, but she said there would be plenty for fans to see. “I can tell you, it’s a lot more than you’re seeing in any press and it’s… it’s a doozy,” she said. “I hate having to see it play out in the press and different stories.”

“The audience is going to come in with a biased opinion, because what they’ve read in the press, which may or may not be accurate or what actually happened,” Mellencamp continued. “And I mean, it may be a lot more.”

To find out what went down between Richards and Glanville, don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

