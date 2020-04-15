Are Denise Richards & Husband Aaron Phypers Still Together?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers are still together. Questions about their relationship circulated after Richards was accused of hooking up with Brandi Glanville, who exited the series after Season 5 but will appear in Season 10. Richards has denied the rumors and shes also denounced speculation that she and her husband were in an open marriage.

Richards Publicly Denied Having an Open Marriage

It all started with a February Instagram post where Richards gushed about Phypers. “Hubby shooting something really cool at his center @q360club so happy for him,” she wrote. “he helps so many people and is the most selfless & giving person I’ve ever met.”

While Richards’ caption was innocuous enough, the actress addressed her relationship status when one of Richards’ followers asked if her husband had a brother. It led another netizen to write, “they have an open marriage so maybe you could swing by the clinic sometime ?.”

That’s where the 49-year-old reality TV star got involved. “we actually don’t have an open marriage,” Richards wrote, as noted by Comments by Bravo. “My bad, I read somewhere that you did…that’s great to hear,” the commenter said. Richards then cleared the air: “absolutely not. [100 percent] monogamous to my husband.”

So what went down between Richards and Glanville? An insider told People magazine that viewers will get to see what happened this season. “There is a lot of she said, she said going on,” the source said. “But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

Richards’ Marriage Has Reportedly Not Been Affected by the Rumors

Richards is a new edition to the Real Housewives cast, joining last season. Bravo cameras filmed her 2018 marriage to Phypers.

In a February post, Richards publicly shared her love for her husband. “This b&w photo was taken the day we got married it’s my favorite. The energy from it showing the deep love & strong connection we have with each other. Every day I fall more in [love] with this man & I’m so proud to be his wife,” she wrote.

Richards and Phypers reportedly have a strong bond. “Denise and Aaron have been doing really well,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “He’s really supported her throughout all of these rumors circulating around the upcoming season of Housewives.”

The cheating allegations didn’t affect their relationship. Viewers will “see him [Aaron] stick by her side a lot this season. He’s really there for her and you could even say this season has brought them closer together,” the source told Hollywood Life.

There’s also been gossip that Ricahrds might quit the show because of the gossip, but that speculation might be unfounded. “Some of the drama has been unnecessary, but there have been some great times and she is happy to be able to be a part of the show,” the source said. “Denise plans on fulfilling all of her contractual obligations for this season of Housewives.”

In addition to Richards and Glanville, Season 10 will feature Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, along with newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Lisa Vanderpump announced she would not participate in the tenth season after last year’s drama and the death of her bother, Mark.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

