Denise Richards’ Marriage History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Denise Richards’ storyline has been one of the most contentious dramas to come out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in recent seasons. Currently, Denise has been accused of cheating on her husband, Aaron Phypers, with TV personality and former RHoBH star Brandi Glanville.

While Brandi maintains that the affair happened, Richards has slammed the rumors. It’s an epic he-said-she-said tale, with co-star Teddi Mellencamp saying the affair accusations are just the tip of the iceberg, or as she said to People magazine, it’s the “icing on the cake.”

Since joining the show, Denise has been public about her relationship with Aaron, including their sex life. Not only does she talk about Aaron on the Bravo reality TV show, but she’s also happy to post about him on social media.

The premiere teased the affair drama at the end of the episode, but fans might not find out more about the cheating scandal on episode 2, titled, “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills.”

The description on the Bravo website says, “While Kyle tries to attract buyers for her new fashion line in New York City, Erika gets big news that has her moving there. Dorit’s move into a new house is marred by negative press about her finances. As Denise faces emergency surgery, Lisa Rinna worries about Amelia adjusting to college life. Meanwhile, Teddi’s confusing invitation causes conflict in the group.”

To find out more about Denise and Aaron’s marriage, continue reading below for five fast facts:

1. Denise & Aaron Filmed Their Wedding for Bravo

There was nothing private about Denise and Aaron’s wedding. The couple allowed for Bravo cameras to film their nuptials, so fans got to see the couple say “I do” at Cypress Sea Cove in Malibu. While most people take months to plan their wedding, Denise pulled together her celebration in two weeks.

The wedding was intimate, with 40 guests attending the nuptials. “Most people plan a wedding six months, a year, two years out, and here we are a few days before our wedding,” Denise told Bravo. “What needs to happen for us to pull off the wedding — first off we need a place to get married, we need catering, we need flowers, music, and a couple other things.”

The wedding wasn’t traditional, with Denise walking down the aisle to heavy metal music. “This isn’t your typical ‘here comes the fucking bride,’” Denise told Bravo cameras.

2. Why Denise & Aaron Decided to Film Their Marriage

One of the things that were important for Denise was to be authentic. It wasn’t either of their first marriages, so they didn’t feel inhibited by tradition. Since she was in the middle of filming for Real Housewives while they started to plan their wedding, the actress figured it would be appropriate to film it for the series.

Denise opened up in a March 2019 post after the wedding aired on Season 9 of Real Housewives. “Thank you for all your lovely messages about tonight’s episode #rhobh. It’s a vulnerable moment for us sharing our intimate wedding,” she wrote.

“When I started the show I wanted to be my authentic self which is why I might have my hair on top of my head, no make up & ripped jeans,” she said. “We decided if we got married during filming we would allow @bravotv to capture our wedding. My thoughts were if I’m going to be part of a reality show I need to keep it real & show that part of my life even though it’s a personal moment in our life.”

3. Denise Loves to Gush About Aaron’s Manhood

One thing Denise has never been shy about is how much she enjoys being intimate with Aaron. In Season 9, Denise met up with Lisa Vanderpump and some of the other cast members, bringing her husband along for the get-together. When Lisa asked about her first impressions of Aaron, Denise did not hold back.

“I thought he was very cute and I wanted to fuck him,” Denise said. “I just wanted to have sex with him.”

“He has a very big penis,” she added. “He offers a very good service, aside from his big penis.”

Lisa warns Denise that she shouldn’t be bragging about her husband’s manhood. “I never took a fucking ruler to it but he does have a big penis,” Denise later tells the Bravo cameras. “I’ve seen some penises in my life and I will say that it’s the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

4. Brandi Accuses Denise of Cheating on Aaron

The rumor that Brandi and Denise had an affair was first published by the Daily Mail in January 2020. At the time, Brandi didn’t respond to the rumor. She later went on to reference the allegation several times.

Most recently, Brandi said she is “allergic to p**sy” in a drunken Cameo rant on April 15. “Don’t tell Denise,” she said. “I’m not allergic to p**sy. I’m allergic to bad p**sy. I think we all are. I’m drunk. Oh no. Gotta go. All right, bye.”

Brandi also referenced the rumored hookup on Twitter in a tweet that has now been deleted when talking about Denise’s potential tagline. “For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y,” Brandi wrote, according to a screenshot taken by The Real Housewives Gossip. Brandi added, “Lesbihonest someone has had a lot of time away from shooting to come up with a story to try & ruin me.”

Teddi Mellencamp told People magazine there’s more to the story than people could imagine. “I hate to be a little bit crude, but like, there was way more going on, and there’s way more that you guys are going find out about then like ‘allegedly’ what happened with Brandi and Denise,” the fitness guru said. “That is just like, the icing on the cake.”

5. Denise Denies Having an Affair

When the Daily Mail accused Denise of cheating, she quickly dispelled the allegation, telling them it was “false.”

Denise called Aaron her soul mate weeks after the accusations surfaced. “this b&w photo was taken the day we got married it’s my favorite,” she wrote on February 13. “The energy from it showing the deep love & strong connection we have with each other. Every day I fall more in [love] with this man & I’m so proud to be his wife.”

In the comment section of one of her photos, Denise denied being in an open relationship. She maintained that she and Aaron are monogamous. In the Daily Mail story, Denise was accused of telling Brandi that she was Aaron had an open relationship.

