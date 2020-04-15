Did Denise Richards Quit ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The drama might have been a little too much for Denise Richards to handle on Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she didn’t quit. The reality TV star and actress battled rumors that she cheated on husband Aaron Phyper and had an affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Things got so tense Richards walked away from filming, sparking speculation that she might have quit the Bravo series.

Bravo released a firey trailer for Season 10 where Richards walks out of filming an event with the cast after her husband confronts. The actress slammed the rumors with a tweet: “Any good tagline for me for RHOBH? And no I did not quit.”

Richards & Glanville Allegedly Had a Months-Long Affair

Rumors that she quit the show circled at the same time the Daily Mail published a story that claimed Richards and Glanville were having a months-long affair. People started to find out about the alleged tryst after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members confronted Richards during their trip to Rome. They heard she was talking bad about them behind their backs, and then threw in the allegations about Glanville.

Then Richards allegedly skipped two events that she was contractually obligated to attend. “Denise was a no show at either and that’s when all of Beverly Hills found out,” an insider told the Daily Mail in January. “It’s extraordinary that it’s been kept a secret for this long.”

Lisa Rinna prodded Richards on Instagram, asking why she didn’t attend the events. “Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?! You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle, We never heard from you. What happened?” she said, referencing new cast member Garcelle Beauvais.

If Richards didn’t quit, the source suggested the actress should be fired. “These are all key moments on the show that contractually she should be filming,” the insider said.

Another added they were shocked the affair rumors took so long to come out. “I think the talk of the Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards feud was just a cover for this. This is the real drama that’s happening on the show,” the person said.

Richards’ rep said “the story isn’t true” when he was contacted by the Daily Mail.

Glanville Has Hinted the Affair Rumors Are True

Glanville hasn’t exactly remained quiet. The TV personality didn’t respond to the publication’s request for comment, but she’s taken several shots at Richards. “I just got Denised,” she wrote in a December 29 tweet. Then she added: “Seriously bitchh???? You wanna play. 1-blackmail is illegal, 2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet), 3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

She’s also referenced their alleged tryst twice. The most recent time was on the same day Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 was premiering. She was seemingly drunk during a Cameo video and said, “she is “allergic to p**sy. Don’t tell Denise. I’m not allergic to p**sy. I’m allergic to bad p**sy. I think we all are. I’m drunk. Oh no. Gotta go. All right, bye.”

“For anyone wanting ‘tagline’ help this could work, ‘I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y’,” Glanville wrote in a now-deleted tweet,. “Lesbihonest someone has had a lot of time away from shooting to come up with a story to try & ruin me.”

To find out what went down between Richards and Glanville, don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it premieres on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Leaves RHONY: Why Did She Quit Real Housewives?