Denise Richards’ RHOBH Drama: Is She Still on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Despite rumors surrounding an alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Denise Richards did not quit the show.

On her show The Wendy Williams Show, the host Wendy Williams said that Denise only quit filming on the show in order to get more attention.

“Denise, first of all you’re not going anywhere,” Williams said. “Denise threatened to quit the show. I don’t think she’ll quit, I think she’ll be back. She just wants attention, You’ve got my attention, but not in the way that I believe you.”

She continued on, saying that Denise “looks terrific” in the new season.

There Are Rumors of an Alleged Affair Between Richards and Glanville

Glanville stands by her saying that she had a physical relationship with Richards while Richards was married, and she “says it happened more than once,” a source told People. “She says it was never serious, but that they had fun.

Sources close to Richards deny an affair. The drama will ultimately lead to a confrontation between Richards and her RHOBH costars that will play out on screen.

“It’s always hard when you see a friend who is struggling,” new cast member Garcelle Beauvais told People. “[The women] wanted to get to the bottom of it and get clarity on the rumor, but it’s hard to watch a friend go through that. I’m on team Denise!”

Richards Did Not Quit the Show

Despite reports that Richards quit the show or left in a huff after the confrontation by her costars, Insiders tell People that she “absolutely didn’t quit” the series.

The source said that following the confrontation, “Denise didn’t go to [costar] Teddi [Mellencamp’s] baby shower, because she was sick. And then she chose not to go to the last party [filmed for the show] because she had already addressed the Brandi drama and she knew it was going to be brought back up again. She had no desire to be a part of that.”

The Insider continued on, saying that Denise knows what she signed up to do and acknowledges that the show is a reality show. “But she has three daughters and she’s concerned about them – this is about more than the show,” the insider said.

Richards quit filming with the cast in December 2019 after the alleged affair was exposed during a trip to Rome. New cast member Garcelle Beauvais, who has been a longtime friend of Denise’s, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said she’s still talking to Denise.

“I don’t know if anybody else is talking to her, but we definitely keep in touch, text and talk. Yesterday I missed her call actually, she wanted to FaceTime,” she said. “She’s doing great. She’s with the kids and I was saying how when I don’t have the kids how lonely I am. And she was like, ‘Girl, I would trade with you in a minute.’ She doesn’t have the luxury of another parent coming and taking the kids,”

During the April 22 episode of RHOBH, titled “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills,” Kyle will try to attract buyers for her fashion line in New York City, Erika will get big news that has her moving and Dorit’s move into a new house will be marred by negative press regarding her finances.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central on Wednesday nights on Bravo.

