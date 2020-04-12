Dennis DeYoung, formerly of the band Styx, played the iconic song Best of Times from his home to make people feel better during self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hey, kids how you doing,” he says in the April 11, 2020 video posted to YouTube. “I know, I know, me too. What’s a mother to do, I don’t know. I guess follow the guidelines and try to stay out of harm’s way. What else can we do right now? But you’ve been asking me can you sing a song and make us feel better, and I don’t know if that’s possible, but I’ll do my best. This goes back to 1981, but it feels appropriate.”

He then started with the familiar: “Tonight’s the night we’ll make history…”

Here’s DeYoung’s video:

VideoVideo related to watch: dennis deyoung, formerly of styx, sings from home 2020-04-12T00:23:08-04:00

“Maybe not today or tomorrow, but hopefully soon. Stay safe,” he concluded the video.

According to Rolling Stone, the Styx founder and frontman hasn’t played with the group for 20 years. DeYoung has a solo career now. “Dennis DeYoung is a founding member of the rock group Styx. The Chicago-based band originated in 1962 when 14 year old DeYoung and brothers John and Chuck Panozzo joined Dennis in the basement of his childhood home to form one of America’s most successful and enduring bands,” Mayo Arts explains. “Styx has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and DeYoung has written eight of their nine top ten singles. Styx was the only band to ever record four consecutive triple platinum albums.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thanked DeYoung for the Song, Saying It Was Just What They Needed Right Now

Fans responded emotionally, writing the following comments on YouTube:

“This made me cry, such a fitting song right now. Stay safe, be well.”

“An old guy opens his mouth and a young man steps out.”

“Imagine having this superhuman voice at 73.”

“Been hearing a lot of performances lately, but none compare to this. You still rock, and when you said ‘everybody now’ I sang. America sang, The world sang. Thank you Dennis.”

“So very much appreciated, sir. I just closed my eyes and listened. This song takes me back to a much more simple time in my life, and I love hearing the raw emotion in your playing and in your voice. I never got to see you back in the day, but loved seeing you at The Theatre in Grand Prairie singing the songs of Styx. Thank you for sharing, and we will hopefully see you Rockin’ the Paradise again soon.”

“Aspiring rock/pop stars- THIS is how you do it! THIS is LIVE with no auto-tuning or heavy producing. I saw him in concert a few years ago and was blown away by his voice! Thank you Dennis!”

“Dennis, your voice is as good as it ever was. What a gift. Looking forward to the next time you get to Sugar Land Tx! Your last visit was awesome!”

“Your voice has hardly changed in all these years. Brings me back to a better, simpler time when I was in high school.”

