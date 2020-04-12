Are Denny’s & Perkins Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

It’s Easter Sunday 2020 and you’re likely wondering what your options are for getting takeout or delivery. With so many restaurants changing hours and even menus because of the coronavirus outbreak, it can be tough to keep up. Denny’s and Perkins are two of the restaurants open today. Here’s a look at what they’re planning. Denny’s hours are listed first, followed by Perkins, and then specials for both restaurants are listed.

Most Denny’s Restaurants Are Open, But Hours May Vary

A representative of Denny’s told Heavy that most restaurants are open today, although some might be closed or have limited hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Right now Denny’s hours vary based on location due to restrictions put in place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, almost all Denny’s locations across the country remain open, offering a variety of services including take-out, contactless free delivery, drive-thru and grocery pick up options.”

To find the Denny’s closest to you, visit here.

Denny’s notes: “In the restaurant, Denny’s is strictly adhering to all guidelines provided by the CDC, WHO and local public health agencies to ensure the health and safety of our guests, employees, their families and communities. While most in-restaurant services are not currently available, free delivery using Denny’s On Demand and contactless delivery options are available at Dennys.com. Many Denny’s locations across the country are also providing ‘dine-thru’ and curbside pickup experiences for customers to assist in limiting personal contact.”

Most Perkins Restaurants Are Open for Easter

Most Perkins restaurants are open for Easter. A representative from Perkins told Heavy that many locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday, except for the ones listed below, which have different hours. Please note that hours can change during the coronavirus outbreak, so you might want to check the locator here to contact the Perkins close to you. Some are open for takeout or delivery only.

Aberdeen: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Allentown: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Altoona: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Anderson: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ashland: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Austintown: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Avon: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Avondale: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bethlehem: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Blytheville: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Bradenton: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bristol – 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Butte, Green Bay – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bullhead City: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Casper: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Chambersburg: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cheyenne: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cincinnati: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Clarion: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clearwater: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Colorado Springs: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Columbus: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dandridge: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Danville: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Doylestown: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Drexel Hill: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

East Brunswick: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ellensburg: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Englewood: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Erie, Indiana: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Estero: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fairfield: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fairmont: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gettysburg: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gillette: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hanover: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hazlet: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Hazleton: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Johnstown: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Kingsport: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Laramie: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lawrence: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lemoyne: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lewisburg: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Loveland: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Manitowoc: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mankato: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mansfield: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mason: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Maplewood: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Meadville: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Memphis: 24 hour

Miamisburg: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Middleburg Heights: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Milford: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Moundsville: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mt. Pocono: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Naples: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Newark: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

North Mankato: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ottawa: 24 hour

Painesville: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Philadelphia: 8 .m. – 3 p.m.

Pittston: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Red Wing: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Rochester – 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sarasota: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Scranton: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sheridan: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

State College: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Staten Island: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stevens Point: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Stroudsburg: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Toronto: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tunkhannock: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Twin Falls: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Vadnais Heights: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Venice: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Warminster: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warren: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wheeling: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Williamsport: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Willmar: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Winnipeg: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Winter Springs: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Youngstown: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Denny’s Easter Specials

Denny’s just launched shareable family packs just in time for Easter. Each family pack serves four to five people. They include options like the Grand Slam Pack, the Build Your Own Cheeseburger Pack, the Premium Chicken Tenders Pack, the Side Packs, and the Beverage Packs. Family packs cost between $24.99 and $28.99 and are available for takeout or delivery, including on Easter Sunday. You can call your local Denny’s or order on Dennys.com.

Perkins Easter Specials

A representative of Perkins told Heavy: “Perkins is currently offering Family Meals-to-Go, which are portioned, packaged and priced for families for four, at more than 100 locations via PerkinsToGo.com, DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates. Free delivery will run through the Easter holiday into next week. At these locations, free delivery is also valid on whole pies, which are very popular each year on Easter. Of course, whole pies are available at all Perkins locations.”

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates