Derek Hough’s House with Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Featured on Disney Sing Along

Ever wonder about Derek Hough’s house? Get to know more about the home he shares with girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

Erbert and Hough worked together for a couple of years before coming out as a couple, as Erbert toured with Hough and his sister Julianne Hough, in “Move Live On Tour,” for the summers of 2014 and 2015. They also both have appeared as cast members on the show Dancing With the Stars.

And, in April 2020, Hough and Erbert opened up their home to viewers for a Disney Family Sing Along on the ABC network. The two, along with Hough’s sister, performed “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast.

Derek Hough Never Hung Pictures at His House Until 2019

In July 2019, Derek Hough returned home from being on tour and revealed that he was finally going to hang pictures on his walls, which is something he said he had never done since moving to Los Angeles. He said in the above Facebook video that he had been living in LA for 12 years without ever hanging anything on his walls.

Before growing up and moving to California, Hough was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to NBC. As for Erbert, Dancing With the Stars Fandom reported that her hometown is Topeka, Kansas.

Hough’s home with girlfriend Erbert is full of neutral colors, a great amount of whites, blacks and browns.

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, Hough and Erbert became quarantined together at their home and Hough told Us Weekly that the experience has brought them closer in their relationship. Hough said, “Being cooped up with my girlfriend, it’s been great … We got a lot of quality time, so it’s been great. It’s been really good.” He went on to say that just before the quarantine, Erbert had been telling him that she wanted to spend more time together.

Being stuck at home, Hough said that the two have had a lot of date nights cooking together and dancing in their living room.

The Couple Has an In-Home Gym and Pool

Like many people in Los Angeles, Hough and Erbert have a pool. In a segment for Men’s Health, Hough revealed the inside of his fridge but also showed off his in-home gym and backyard. His yard has an incredible view and Hough said that even though he has a gym, he often exercises outside. He also said that he works out a lot with girlfriend Erbert.

In the Men’s Health video, Hough also shows viewers other parts of his house, even the garage. His garage is so clean, well-lit and organized that it could be mistaken for a regular room in the house. It also has a ping pong table in it. The couple’s fridge blends in with their kitchen cabinets and opens by pushing on it rather than pulling the side of it open. The same goes for their freezer.

Hough Enjoys Renovating Homes

Prior to dating Erbert, Hough put together a show with former DWTS co-star Mark Ballas. And, on the show, the two renovated a home, according to TMZ. They managed to flip the home for a nice profit as well. The show that their renovation project was featured on was titled Mark & Derek’s Excellent Flip.

