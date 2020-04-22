Derek Jones Dead: Falling in Reverse Guitarist Dies at 35

Derek Jones, a guitarist for the rock band Falling in Reverse, has died at the age of 35. The band’s frontman, Ronnie Radke, revealed the news on Twitter Tuesday night, saying, “I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling in Reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest in peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

In the Twitter post, Radke included four images of Jones:

I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/6ugnm1MmTm — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020

Jones’ cause of death or date of death have not been confirmed. He was born on June 5, 1984, in California. This story is still developing.

Jones Played for A Smile From The Trenches Before Joining Falling in Reverse

Before joining Falling in Reverse, he played for the band A Smile From The Trenches. He joined A Smile From The Trenches in 2007, and they came out with a self-titled EP that same year. They followed the EP up with their first and only studio album, 2009’s Leave the Gambling for Vegas.

He left the band in 2010 and A Smile From The Trenches split up shortly after. That same year, Jones moved to Las Vegas and began his journey with Falling in Reverse.

Jones was the rhythm guitarist for Falling in Reverse from 2010 until his death. He played alongside his bandmates: lead vocalist Ronnie Radke, bassist Tyler Burgess, lead guitarist Max Georgiev and drummer Johnny Mele.

The band has come out with four studio albums: 2011’s The Drug in Me Is You, 2013’s Fashionably Late, 2015’s Just Like You and 2017’s Coming Home.

Jones Fiance Christina Cetta Died of Cancer in Late 2019

Jones was engaged to Christina Cetta, who passed away in late 2019 from cancer. The two set up a GoFundMe in March 2019 to help pay for medical expenses.

On November 18, Cetta’s family confirmed her death on the GoFundMe page. They said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share that Christina has lost her battle with cancer. The family would like to thank everyone for the tremendous generosity and out pouring of love shown to Christina. Our only peace comes from knowing she is now free from pain and suffering. The Cetta Family #F*%! Cancer”

Jones’ last Instagram post was on December 19, 2019. He posted an image with him and Cetta, saying, “The early days. I miss you beyond belief you were my best friend and everything more.” Here is the post:

READ NEXT: Shooting Caught on Facebook Live in Bessemer, Alabama [GRAPHIC VIDEO]