Dierks Bentley’s Houses: Where He, His Wife & Kids Call Home

ACM Presents: Our Country</em> premieres on CBS on Sunday night, and hosted by Gayle King, will feature at-home performances from the biggest names in country music, most of whom were scheduled to appear at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which was supposed to take place on April 5, At 8 p.m. on CBS.

Due to the pandemic spread of coronavirus, the annual event, like every other large scale production or festival in the country, had no choice but to be canceled. Instead of merely airing old footage from previous years, ACM Presents: Our County special, will feature interviews with the year’s best artists and acoustic performances of their hit songs.

In order to pull this off, country stars such as Dierks Bentley, 44, performed while in self-isolation, singing and playing their instruments from their own living room. Other artists scheduled to perform on Sunday night include Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

The result is a “beautiful, emotional, intimate special,” said executive producer R.A. (Rac) Clark to USA Today. “The approach when we reached out to all of these artists was, ‘This is a collective experience across the world. We are all experiencing this. What are you doing as a fellow human being?’ A lot of them said, ‘I’m sitting down and making music, and I want to share that with everyone.'”

Dierks Bentley & His Family Nearly Lost Their Nashville Home During The Devastating Torando In March

On March 3, a massive tornado ripped thought Nashville, Tennesse in the middle of the night causing catastrophic damage and leaving at 25 people dead. As the twister ripped through town, it just missed Bentley’s Nashville home.

Unfortunately, it ravished the home of Steve Minsamore, who’s been Bentley’s drummer for the past 20 years. Afterward, the singer showed up with an entire crew to help clean up Steve’s house in Mt. Juliet.

Bentley’s Nashville Home Is Shaped Like A ‘Piece of Pie’

The country star, who’s been married to wife Cassidy Black since 2005, have three children together, Evie, 11, Jordan, 9 and Knox, 6. In 2009, they purchased their Nashville for $1.42 million. The 4-bedroom, 4-bath, 4,426 square-foot home, which was previously featured on CMT Cribs, was eventually put up for sale in 2015 for $1.7 million.

The family’s current Nashville home, which is shaped like a triangle, is loved for its prime location. “I tell you what’s the key to this whole house, and why I’ve always loved it. It’s the quality of life,” Bentley told Country Weekly. “I can walk to my management company from here. I can walk to the studios where I do most of my work.”

“And when I’m gone, Cass can walk across the street to a coffee and sandwich shop… She’s got friends nearby and she is able to be around spontaneous happenings, as opposed to being stuck out in the middle of nowhere.”

Bentley Says Being Home With His Wife & Serves As The Inspiration For Many of His Songs

In an interview with Billboard in 2018, Bentley said of his wife Cassidy, whom he’s known since the 8th grade, “I feel like it all starts at home with my wife, She is who grounds me, she is also the one who has helped me to grow as a person over all these years, so I feel if I’m going to tell these stories on the album right, I need to start with her.”

Bentley’s hits which are about Cassidy include, “Woman, Amen,” “Long Trip Home,” and “Black.”

READ NEXT: Is Lori Harvey Pregnant With Future’s Baby?