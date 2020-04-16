The Disney Family Singalong Time & Channel

Disney is leading the nation in song tonight as a happy distraction amid the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrity guests will be performing their favorite Disney classics from their homes during The Disney Family Singalong special. The hour-long special begins at 8 p.m. on ABC. The singalong special is not streaming live on Disney Plus, Heavy confirmed with the on-demand network.

ABC explained how the audience would be encouraged to participate during the virtual concert:

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved melodies from Disney classics, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story” to more recent fan favorites like “Moana,” “Frozen” and “High School Musical.”

Singers & Actors Are Teaming Up For Special Renditions Of Disney’s Class Hits

Ryan Seacrest is hosting The Disney Family Singalong from his house. To make sure everyone in the audience is prepared to sing along, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will lead viewers in a vocal warm-up. Actress Elle Fanning, who played the role of Aurora in Disney’s Maleficent, will be on-hand for a special introduction.

According to ABC, the following celebrities will be performing from their homes. Here is the list in alphabetical order by song:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

The Cast of High School Musical Is Reuniting to Perform ‘We’re All In This Together’

Disney has also promised an “epic” performance of the song “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical. Director Kenny Ortega said he jumped at the chance to participate in the singalong when ABC executives approached him about it. Ortega told Deadline, “I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this. It’s good medicine… Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

In addition to the High School Musical alums, several other Disney stars were asked to join in this song. Zac Efron was a late addition to the list, which includes the following celebrities:

Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley Tisdale

Corbin Bleu

Monique Coleman

Lucas Grabeel

KayCee Stroh

Raven-Symoné

Dove Cameron

Sofia Carson

Booboo Stewart

Sarah Jeffery

Meg Donelly

Milo Manheim

Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo

Sofia Wylie

Matt Cornett

Dara Reneé

Julia Lester

Larry Saperstein

Frankie Rodriguez

Joe Serafini

Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio

Chucky Klapow

Jared Murillo

Ro Malaga

Britt Stewart

Kim Klapow

Bayli Baker Thompson

ABC Is Also Using the Singalong to Raise Awareness About Nationwide Hunger

The majority of the nation is living under stay-at-home orders in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Self-distancing measures and mandatory business closures have resulted in missed paychecks for millions of people who have been laid off from their jobs.

In addition to being an evening meant to uplift spirits, ABC is also using the Disney Singalong event to raise awareness about nationwide efforts to provide food to those in need. ABC will air public service announcements about Feeding America. The organization supports more than 200 food banks across the country and their services are needed more than ever due to the virus.

