Dolly Parton’s House: Where She & Her Husband Call Home

Tonight on CMT, stars from all over the country come together to honor the late country superstar Kenny Rogers. Interviews and virtual performances from those entertainers will be featured throughout the night, and Dolly Parton will be one of those stars performing from her home.

Parton currently lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, but she’s spent time throughout her career in many different homes around the country. For some time, Parton lived in a house in West Hollywood where she prioritized comfort and a country feel.

Parton keeps her private residence mostly private, choosing to not share many pictures of the inside of the home, but there are a few things known about where the superstar resides now and where she has lived in the past.

Parton Lives in Brentwood, Tennessee

Like many other country singers and stars, Dolly Parton resides in a home in Brentwood, Tennessee, which is a suburb of Nashville. She moved to the estate a few years ago, and there have been little to no pictures released of the inside of the home. According to Velvet Ropes, Parton and her husband bought their current estate in 1999 for $400,000.

There is, however, an aerial view of the home courtesy of services like Google maps that shows the extent of the estate. The home features a tennis court, several gazebos surrounding what may be a garden and many acres of open space. The property also features a small chapel.

Before moving to Brentwood, Parton offered a look at her West Hollywood home which included interior decoration that was an homage to classic country music and looked like a country paradise. The home was surrounded by plants and a garden, which brightened up the outside of the home. The home’s fence was tall to allow for privacy.

Parton’s Former Nashville Home Was Listed For Sale in 2019

The home Dolly Parton lived in for over 16 years was listed for sale in 2019 and was being marketed as having museum and wedding reception potential. The house was listed by Memorabilia and music history entity Rockology, LLC according to Taste of Country. The home has been listed for sale on and off since 2010 without a sale.

The four-bedroom home where Parton lived was built in 1941 and is 3,200 square feet. The back yard features a shed that was built for Parton’s nieces and nephews to play in, and the home sits on a wooded 2.4-acre property.

Parton and her husband owned the modest home from 1980 until 1996. The home has now spent time as a successful AirBnB rental for the current owners.

The Kenny Rogers tribute airs on CMT at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

