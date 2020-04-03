Dorinda Medley & Boyfriend John Mahdessian Are NOT Still Together

The Real Housewives of New York returns with its season 12 premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Bravo. One of the show’s stars, Dorinda Medley, recently ended her relationship with boyfriend John Mahdessian, who has been featured on the reality show in the past.

In September 2019, a source told Page Six that Dorinda had broken up with her boyfriend John Mahdessian. The source said “They’re starting to live separate lives. He’ll attend the opening of an envelope, and she goes out for work, but she’s really low-key. He’s all about being the guy on the town since she’s been on the show.”

A second source confirmed the news, suggesting that the break might not be permanent. They said “It’s complicated. They’ve been together seven years and just hit a rough patch. They’re working through some things.”

John Posted a Photo With Dorinda Seemingly in Response to the Rumor That They Had Broken Up

After the Page Six article about Dorinda and John’s split, John raised eyebrows when he posted a photo with Dorinda at a mutual friend’s birthday party. In the caption, he wrote “About last night with my Love.”

In the comments, people noted the timing and thought it was his way of disproving rumors that they were no longer together. One Instagram user wrote “Gorgeous picture! Thank you for shutting the rumors down.”

In spite of that one post suggesting otherwise, it does seem that Dorinda and John have, in fact, maintained their relationship break. She has not been featured on his Instagram since, and she has not posted any relationship updates about him on her page (which has 852,000 followers).

Dorinda Said John Was ‘Hurt’ By Her Not Wanting to Get Married Again

Before dating John, Dorinda was married to Richard Medley from 2005 until his passing in 2011.

Dorinda has spoken out about not wanting to get married again, in spite of her longterm relationship with John. On season 11 of RHONY, she said “Past a certain age, people should not be allowed to be married. It’s for the young. They have tolerance, they have dreams, they want babies. You get to my age, and it’s the opposite. I don’t even want a plant in my house.”

Medley told Page Six that that decision was upsetting to her longtime love. After he expressed that he was “a little hurt,” she revealed “I said, ‘John, what are you hurt about?’ Statistically, we’ve been together longer than most couples. We’re going on seven years now.”

Medley spoke about her aversion to marriage in an interview with Too Fab, explaining her relationship with Mahdessian was “a healthy relationship. It’s a unique relationship — it doesn’t follow all the guidelines of a typical relationship — but it works for us, and we’re happy. At 54, I personally don’t feel like [marriage] is something I need to do… Believe me, I know a lot of married people that are less happy than John and I.”

