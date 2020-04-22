Dorit Kemsley & Husband’s New House Move Amid Money Trouble Rumors

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul moved into a nearly $6.5-million mansion in Los Angeles in 2019 despite rumors abounding about the couple facing financial troubles.

In July 2019, The Blast reported that Dorit was being warned that if she didn’t show up with her financial records, she would face the risk of being arrested and found in contempt of court.

The report says that Dorit was ordered to appear as part of a $1.2 million court battle with a man named Nicos Kirzis. He accuses Kemsley of not paying a dime for years and trying to wipe debt clean in a bankruptcy. According to the report, Kemsley made a payment of $250,000, but it only covered interest that had already been racking up for years.

The new mansion will be part of the drama on the April 22 episode of RHOBH, according to the episode synopsis. The episode, which is titled “To Live and Text in Beverly Hills,” will show Kyle trying to attract buyers for her fashion line in New York City and Erika getting big news. Then, “Dorit’s move into a new house is marred by negative press about her finances.”

The Couple Bought a Mansion in Los Angeles

In August 2019, one month before they were due to appear in court, Dorit and Paul reportedly bought their new mansion in Los Angeles.

The home is located in the Encino neighborhood, and it was never on the market, so there are no photographs or details that were public before the time of sale. According to Variety, the home features a partially brick front facade, a three-car garage and a pool and spa combination in the backyard.

The home is said to be a trendy “modern farmhouse” style with an open-concept floorplan, and it’s likely the home will become a main feature of this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Estate is Within Walking Distance to Kyle Richards’ Home

The home bought by Dorit and her husband sits on a .36-acre lot with views of the San Fernando Valley basin reportedly sits a “quick jog” away from the $8.2-million home of Real Housewives costar Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Unmaskey.

Prior to moving, the couple lived in a multi-story mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills that was partially owned by Sam Nazarian, a business partner of the Kemsleys who is also a nightlife entrepreneur. That home was on the market for around $7.5 million at the time, though it was previously listed for around $12.75 million.

“It is a slow build,” Erika told ET of this season’s saga. “It’s a slow build, and there are some hints that are dropped. Like, looking back on them, I could see why some people were reacting to some things. Not because they knew ahead, but it all makes sense now.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central on Wednesday nights on Bravo.

