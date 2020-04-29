Dr. Jessica Griffin & Jon Francetic Relationship Scandal on MAFS

Dr. Jessica Griffin, a former Married at First Sight expert, came under fire in 2018 after revealing that she was dating one of the cast members from Season 6 of the show. Griffin had actually helped pair former MAFS star Jon Francetic with fellow Season 6 stranger Molly Duff, although the two later called it quits on Decision Day. Several months after their divorce, Griffin and Francetic went public with their relationship.

The news that Griffin and Francetic were dating stirred quite the scandal in the MAFS community, with many fans commenting on the ethics, professionalism and credibility of a therapist dating her patient. However, both Francetic and Griffin addressed the rumors and assured fans that they didn’t spark up a relationship until many months after Francetic and Duff split.

Duff, Griffin and Francetic will all be featured on a new Lifetime special titled Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which airs Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Keep reading for details on Griffin and Francetic’s relationship:

Francetic Defended Their Relationship on Twitter

The funny part is that every time we tell someone the actual timeline in person, “scandalous” is never the word they use. Too bad we aren’t allowed to tell the truth on social media… https://t.co/HjuOXS5IvU — Jonathan Francetic (@JonFrancetic) April 10, 2019

After receiving a good deal of backlash from viewers, Francetic took to social media to address the rumors and defend his relationship with Griffin.

In response to several Twitter users discussing their “scandalous” relationship, Francetic sarcastically wrote, “The funny part is that every time we tell someone the actual timeline in person, ‘scandalous’ is never the word they use. Too bad we aren’t allowed to tell the truth on social media…”

A friend of the couple previously told People that Griffin and Francetic began dating more than five months after his season wrapped, dispelling any speculation that the two had had an affair while Francetic was still married to Duff.

“Jessica and Jon are very happy together. She wants to focus on her family and their relationship,” the friend said, according to People.

Griffin Released a Statement Explaining Her Departure From the Show

In her own message to fans, Griffin claimed her departure from Married at First Sight had nothing to do with her relationship to Francetic; she also added that she had immediately informed the producers when they first started dating.

“Ironically, in the course of helping people find love, I met my future husband,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. She also emphasized that the duo didn’t get together until nearly eight months after filming ended, long after Francetic and Duff had decided to get a divorce.

After the pair began their romantic relationship Griffin stated, “I went immediately to the production company and offered to step down. Instead, I was put on three subsequent cycles of shows/spinoffs.”

As for her departure from the show, she wrote, “For many different reasons which I’m not at liberty to discuss, it’s time for me to go in another direction in endeavors that allow me to use the breadth of my credentials and the depth of my heart. Work that allows me to use my voice — where I don’t feel silenced. Work that hires me for my credentials & then allows me to actually use them.”

Griffin & Francetic Are Still Together & Engaged Today

Shortly before revealing her departure from the show, Griffin and Francetic announced their engagement. Francetic proposed to Griffin at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona in April 2019, and both reality stars shared the happy news on Instagram.

“I have always said, you can find love in extraordinary ways – you just have to follow your heart and be you, nobody other than you, and the right person will find you (if he’s persistent enough and eventually hunts you down and won’t take no for an answer.),” she captioned several photos of the two at the Grand Canyon. “For the first time in my history of knowing him, Jon was at a loss for words and a total adorable mess on his knee. So, of course, I said yes – just helping a guy out.”

Francetic also shared his excitement on social media, writing, “I just love how happy she looks. Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine foreverrrr,” adding #shesmine #nervouswreck.

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesday, April 29 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

