Dr. Jessica Griffin & Jon Francetic MAFS Update: Are They Still Together?

Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, are still together today and happier than ever. The reality stars got engaged in April 2019 and are in the process of planning their wedding, which is set to take place later in 2020, according to their “Save the Date” cards.

Griffin, a former MAFS expert, caused something of a scandal when she first announced that she was dating a Season 6 cast member, whom she had helped coach throughout his short-lived marriage to Molly Duff. Both Griffin and Francetic have since addressed their relationship and assured viewers that they did not have an affair.

Francetic and Griffin are still together today and going strong, based on their frequent Instagram posts about one another. Keep reading for details:

Francetic Proposed to Griffin at the Grand Canyon

The reality duo made their relationship public in August 2018, and Francetic proposed to Griffin less than a year later at the Grand Canyon National Park on April 14. Both reality stars shared the happy news on Instagram alongside several photos of their Grand Canyon vacation.

“I have always said, you can find love in extraordinary ways – you just have to follow your heart and be you, nobody other than you, and the right person will find you (if he’s persistent enough and eventually hunts you down and won’t take no for an answer.),” she captioned several photos of the two at the Grand Canyon. “For the first time in my history of knowing him, Jon was at a loss for words and a total adorable mess on his knee. So, of course, I said yes – just helping a guy out.”

Francetic also shared his excitement on social media, writing, “I just love how happy she looks. Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine foreverrrr,” adding the hashtags #shesmine and #nervouswreck to the post.

They’re Still Planning the Wedding & Recently Posted Engagement Photos on Instagram

While the exact date of their nuptials is unclear at this time, Griffin shared a snapshot of their “Save the Date” cards on Instagram, which featured a 2020 date (although she was covering up the specific month and day). Both MAFS stars have been sharing engagement photos over the last few weeks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year since he asked me to marry him (well no he didn’t initially because he was so nervous he couldn’t speak…)… Timely that we get our engagement photo session back exactly a year after he popped the question,” Griffin captioned a set of photos on April 14. “Just starting to sift through them all which makes me happy and is a good distraction right now!”

Both Griffin and Francetic frequently update their Instagram pages with photos of the other, usually complete with cute, gushy captions about how in love they are. Griffin added on another set of photos, “Just because. So thankful for my my best quarantine buddy. My best man. My best friend. My best everything,” while Francetic’s page is filled with pictures of Griffin and her children.

