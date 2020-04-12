Is Dunkin Donuts Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

Easter is here, and if you’re looking for a pick-me-up to keep you energized during the day, you may be in luck. Most Dunkin’ Donuts stores will be open on April 12 this year.

A spokesperson for the coffee chain tells Heavy, “The vast majority of Dunkin’ locations will be open on Easter Sunday.”

They encourage customers to check the Dunkin’ mobile app for hours of operation. You can also use this store locator to check out the hours of your local store.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ Response to COVID-19

We’ve got your back. Proud to keep America runnin’, and here for you no matter what.❤ pic.twitter.com/pHarr5VnvY — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 17, 2020

In response to the coronavirus, Dunkin’ Donuts has revealed that they will be operating with reduced hours and will be limited to drive-thru and/or carry-out-service only. They add that they have increased the frequency of hand washing and cleaning procedures, as well.

On Friday, Dunkin’ issued an updated statement about the health and safety measures being taken to combat COVID-19. “As circumstances evolve, you may notice your experience at our restaurants looks a little different. That’s because we and our franchisees are taking enhanced preventative measures at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, in accordance with the expert guidance from public health officials, to help protect you and restaurant employees.”

They have eliminated all dine-in options, encouraged mobile ordering and delivery, implemented extra cleaning precautions, and protected guests in-store.

On April 9, the company announced that Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation would also be granting $1.25 million to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations.

Dunkin’ and its foundation have delivered more than 10,000 cups of coffee and 20,000 baked goods to more than 20,000 healthcare workers over the past few weeks.

The President of Dunkin’ Americans, Scott Murphy, states, “The heroic people and organizations keeping this country running during such an uncertain time can count on Dunkin’ to have their backs. Through the power of our Foundation and the commitment of our franchisees to give back to the neighborhoods where they live and work, Dunkin’ will continue to support our guests, our communities, and the heroes making daily sacrifices on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.”

What Is an Essential Service?

The question of what is considered an essential service remains up to cities and states. USA Today writes that, in general, “essential” industries are grocery stores and food production, pharmacies, health care, utilities, shipping, banking and other governmental services, law enforcement, and emergency personnel.

The Department of Homeland Security has also issued guidelines about workers that are considered essential to infrastructure, which additionally includes big-box stores, discount stores, garbage collection, daycare centers, hardware stores, and gas stations.

New York City attorney Jerry Hathaway tells USA Today, “The broad view is health care, obviously that is essential, sanitation (and) food is essential, and military is essential.”

In late March, President Donald Trump said, “If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, such as health care services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule.”

