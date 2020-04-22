Earth Day 2020: All the Memes & GIFs You Need to See

On Wednesday, April 22, people from around the globe are celebrating Earth Day. The 2020 celebration is a special one since it’s Earth Day’s 50th anniversary. On April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day took place, and 50 years later, the event continues to promote environmental awareness.

The theme this year is climate action. The official Earth Day website stated:

The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

One way to raise awareness for Earth Day 2020 is sharing memes and GIFs.

Here Are the Best Earth 2020 GIFs & Memes That You Need to See:

10yo daughter has assignment choices related to Earth Day this week. She chose to make a meme, and it's adorable. pic.twitter.com/yO4YhgiCoz — Pauline Jewett (@paulinejewett) April 22, 2020

Happy Earth Day! Memes aside, it is clear that the absence of humans from mainstream society has allowed the earth to give us a glimpse of the fact that the Earth doesn’t need humans to thrive.#EarthDay50 #EarthDay2020 (Cartoon published by the Philadelphia Inquirer) pic.twitter.com/rzxWn7h5H8 — Brant Roun ⚖️🗽 (@Brant_Roun) April 22, 2020

Tips to Celebrate the Earth Every Day

The Instagram user @saveourearthday posted 13 ideas on how to celebrate Earth Day every day. These are choices that someone can make every single day to have less of an impact on the environment.

The 13 steps outlined are:

1. Turn scraps into the compost

2. Use reusable shopping bags

3. Recycle electronics

4. Use a compact fluorescent bulb

5. Conserve energy by turning lights off

6. Walk, bike or carpool

7. Pick up trash

8. Unplug items when they’re not in use

9. Use a reusable water bottle.

10. Recycle

11. Turn off water while brushing teeth

12. Use a drying rack instead of dryer

13. Take shorter showers

