Easter 2020 Freebies, Deals, Discounts & Sales

Easter is here, and what better way to celebrate than with freebies and specials?

Given the fact that most families will be celebrating the day in isolation in light of the coronavirus pandemic, some restaurants are offering takeout and delivery deals. Here are the top Easter delivery and takeout specials from some of the biggest chains across the country.

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s is offering two different Easter choices for takeout or delivery this year. Package 1 feeds 4 people for $40 or 10 for $100, while Package 2 feeds 4 for $50 or 10 for $125.

The food options include a choice of signature rolls, salad, pizza, entree, and Cannolis. Learn more about the special here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans was offering an Easter Farmhouse Feast, but they announced over the weekend that they completely sold out. They state that they will still be open on Easter Sunday for 3-course meals, delivery, or takeout.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering three options: Easter Heat Serve, Easter Catering, and pick up, available from April 10 to April 12. If you spend more than $100, you can use this coupon to save $10 on your order.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen has Spring Meal Kits that feature a choice of salmon, chicken, or Ribeye available from April 8-12.

Crocs

Crocs are offering free products for those working to help others during the pandemic. Their website reveals that they are handing out a free pair of shoes (with free shipping) to all healthcare workers. The company has a daily free limit on the number of shoes, but all you have to do is go to Crocs.com and place your free order if you are a healthcare professional.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering Heat n’ Serve Easter Family Meal To Go that serves 10. According to their website, you can get $15 off with code EASTER15. The meal comes out to $12 a person and includes spiral sliced sugar, curedham, hasbrown casserole, sweet yeast rolls, two buttermilk pies, and the choice of three sides.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is making it easy to celebrate Easter at home this year with their Fresh Easter Meal Kits. Order a “Steak & Rib Kit” for $50 or a “Surf & Turf Kit” for $65. Call your local TGI Fridays to order.

Starbucks

A number of stores are offering deals to honor those working on the frontlines in the midst of the coronavirus. Starbucks, for example, is offering all “front-line responders” a free tall brewed coffee at participating stores in the US. According to Click Orlando, the offer lasts until May 3.

Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen is also honoring healthcare workers– not just for Easter, but for those attempting to curb coronavirus at large. The company is offering free salads to hospitals in the areas they serve.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering Daily Meal Deals that start at just $27.99. Those who spend over $30 will take home a free dessert with the code Lobster90.

The Honey Baked Ham Company

The Honey Baked Ham Company is offering $7 off any bone-in half ham from April 9 to April 11 with this coupon.

