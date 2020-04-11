Easter Baskets & Dinners for Delivery During Quarantine

If you’re quarantining or sheltering at home due to the coronavirus outbreak for Easter this year, then you’re no doubt wondering about Easter basket deliveries and dinner delivery options for Easter Sunday. There are a lot of options to choose from. This story will list a sample to help give you some ideas.

Easter Basket Delivery

Cookies By Design offers some last-minute Easter baskets with same-day availability here. These include Easter baskets with cookies shaped like bunnies and all sorts of cute Easter-themed options.

Some grocery stores might also be selling Easter baskets. For example, Walmart is offering a lot of Easter baskets that you can buy here. You can order many of these for same-day pickup if they’re available in your region. These aren’t necessarily available for delivery, but at least you can go pick them up. Some stores may even let you opt for curbside pickup.

Target has Easter baskets here. Most of these are in stock but may not be available for Order Pickup.

On April 9, Coolest Toys on Earth in Cincinnati posted that pre-made Easter baskets were available for curbside pickup, shipping, or delivery. It’s not clear if they’re still making them, but you can always call.

In Houston, Executive Baskets is still making baskets for Easter. You can order them on the website here. It’s not clear what the turnaround time for shipping is, however.

Prefer flowers to Easter baskets? 1-800-Flowers has same-day delivery options here. As long as you order by noon on Easter, you’ll get them on Easter.

Food Delivery Services Are a Great Option

Many places are offering food delivery today if you sign up through one of the many delivery services available, like Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates, Favor, or Uber Eats. These services will show you restaurants near your location, how long delivery will take, and the delivery price for each restaurant. Then you can look at the delivery menu for each store and choose exactly what you want right in the app and pay for the meal in the app too.

If you choose this option, make sure you give your delivery driver a great tip. All of these also offer contactless delivery where they drop your food off at your door but you never have to actually interact.

You can order from Uber Eats at this link or through the app. And you can get discounts from Uber Eats on RetailMeNot. In many locations, Uber is offering a $0 delivery fee if you order from specific local restaurants.

Doordash is also offering food delivery on Easter. You can order from DoorDash at this link or from their app. Some local restaurants are offering free delivery. You can also get discounts from DoorDash on RetailMeNot.

Grubhub is also offering food delivery on Easter. Grubhub, just like Uber Eats, delivers on all major holidays if delivery drivers are available. You can order from Grubhub at this link. And some users can get discounts on some orders. Check out RetailMeNot here for details.

You can order from Postmates here or download the app on your phone. Postmates is offering a free 7-day trial.

And you can order from Favor here or download the app from your phone. Favor also is partnering with HEB to offer same-day delivery for seniors.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates