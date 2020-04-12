Easter Dinner Ideas for Two: Last Minute Holiday Meals for 2

This year, it may be harder to find food delivery or get to the supermarket on Easter. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people may be cooking at home than have been in previous years. Luckily, there are recipe ideas for dinners for just two people that will still feel special on the holiday.

Using what is available in the pantry will be especially important this year because many grocery stores and supermarkets will be closed in order to give their team members a chance to spend some extra time with their families. Likewise, some restaurants will still offer delivery, but many will be closed for the holiday.

Read on to get some more ideas for your Easter dinner:

Quick Easter Dinners for Two

Many people might not want to spend their whole day cooking on Easter. There are plenty of recipes that take less than 45 minutes from prep to table, though, and they can be just as delicious as recipes that take a bit longer. While not traditional, many of these recipes utilize staple pantry ingredients in case you can’t make it to the store.

More traditional Easter dishes you can cook in just half an hour or less include a spring seasonal vegetable galette, honey-glazed carrots that can work perfectly as a side dish, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and if you want the traditional ham for the day, you could always buy it pre-sliced and just heat it up in the oven with pineapple or brown sugar. Whole hams, unfortunately, take hours to cook.

Non-traditional dishes that only take half an hour include things like Creamy Fettuccine with Leeks and Ham, Grilled Tequila Steak Tacos, and Cheddar Beer Fondue.

You could also prepare Cadbury Creme Egg Shots in just 10 minutes.

Easter Dinner At Home for Two if You Have More Time

For those who don’t mind spending more time prepping a meal, there are recipes for that as well. The recipes utilize pantry staples as well as meat you may already have in the house, so you can maximize your efficiency without having to make a trip to the grocery store, which may not be possible because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

You could use a sheet-pan to make a traditional Easter dinner for two, but it’s possible you don’t have the ingredients to do so lying around. The Food Network recipe calls for about an hour and a half of cook time including prep time, and it looks delicious. This honey glazed ham can be cooked in the slow cooker for a mostly hands-off cooking experience, though it does take a few hours to finish.

A lamb chop dinner for two or pork roast dinner for two can also be good meals, though they take some time to prepare. If you have less time and an Instant Pot, you can try the Instant Pot Pork Roast Dinner for Two.

For less traditional meals, you could try out Peach-Bourbon BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Crispy Caprese Cakes or this Orange-Ginger Roast Chicken with Fennel and Radicchio Salad.

