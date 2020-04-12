Easter Quotes of Hope During the Coronavirus Lockdown

Easter is a holiday of hope. Christians celebrate the holiday to mark was Jesus rose from his grave three days after being crucified. Easter is normally a time when families and friends get together to mark this occasion, but the coronavirus lockdown is keeping most people away from their families. To help get through the quarantine, we’ve shared some quotes about hope, first compiled by publications like Good Housekeeping and Country Living.

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” –Pope John Paul II

This is a popular quote attributed to Pope John Paul II. He was head of the Catholic Church from 1978 to 2005. John Paul, whose birth name was Karol Józef Wojtyła, was canonized April 27, 2014.

“I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.” –Dolly Parton

This is a fun quote attributed to country music legend Dolly Parton, known for her petite size and larger-than-life voice. Parton recently shared a quarantine poem where she said, “This too shall pass.”

“And all those lovin’ couples that were once so sweet and cozy / now the fight like cats and dogs, like Donald [Trump] and [Nancy] Pelosi,” she said in part of her poem. “Lord, get us back to school and get us back to work / and get us out of this God dang house ‘fore someone gets hurt.”

“Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there.” –Clarence W. Hall

Hall was a writer best known for writing Samuel Logan Brengle – Portrait of a Prophet. His quote is a reference to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” –Henri Matisse

Matisse was a French artist, who was known for his fluid style and use of color. He’s widely considered one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century.

“We proclaim the resurrection of Christ when his light illuminates the dark moments of our existence.” –Pope Francis

Pope Francis said this quote during Easter mass in 2015, Catholic Culture wrote. “To one and all,” the Pope continued, “do not tire of repeating: Christ is risen!” Pope Francis is the current head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

He’s the first of many: He’s the first pope from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere and the first pope from outside Europe aside from Syrian Gregory III. Pope Francis is the only Jesuit pope.

“We were old sinners—but when we came to Christ we are not sinners anymore.” –Joel Osteen

Osteen is a popular American pastor from Houston, Texas, who has an online following of 4 million people. In his most recent post, Osteen wrote, “God is fighting for you.” The preacher is holding a mass on Easter Sunday that will feature celebrities like Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry.

