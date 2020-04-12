Easter Quotes for Text Messages, Facebook & Instagram 2020

Most people won’t be able to wish their friends and family members a Happy Easter in person, but they can reach out by sending a text message or through social media. In the Christian faith, Easter celebrates Jesus Christ rising from the grave. Its a time of rebirth and a time of hope. While people are physically staying away from each other on Easter during quarantine, they don’t have to remain socially isolated. To help with some ideas, we’ve compiled a list of great quotes that you can send your loved ones for Easter, courtesy of Parade and Women’s Day.

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.” — Pablo Neruda

This could be seen as a beautiful way of saying tough times won’t last. Even though things might seem difficult right now, the hard times don’t last forever. Neruda, a Chilean Nobel Prize-winning poet, was called “the greatest poet of the 20th century in any language,” according to Biography.com.

“The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day He created spring.” — Bernard Williams

Easter is a time to believe in hope and faith. It’s also a time for rebirth and renewal. Williams was an English moral philosopher. It was his goal to say in one page what most people would say in one book, The Guardian wrote.

“Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.” — Anita Krizzan

It might not seem like it now, but things are going to get better. Spring has come, Easter is here, and better times are on their way.

“The resurrection gives my life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what my circumstances.” — Robert Flatt

This quote is good for people who need a fresh start. It’s never too late to start again.

“Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in the books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” — Martin Luther

In this message, Easter is not just about the ressurection of Jesus Christ, it’s also about how everything in life can start anew. Martin Luther was a German professor of theology and prominent figure in the Protestant Reformation.

“The Easter egg symbolizes our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we’ve surrounded ourselves with.” — Siobhan Shaw

If you browse through popular Easter quotes, you’ll probably find this one by Shaw on the list. It’s a reminder for people to break down their walls.

“A true friend is someone who thinks you’re a good egg, even if you’re cracked.” — Unknown

This is a cute quote. It’s a polite way to say that even though someone isn’t perfect, they’re still a good person–or egg.

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” — Mulan

A fun quote to share during this time could be a message from the Disney film Mulan. The Emperor of China tells this to Mulan after she’s been unmasked as her true self. Mulan is a film about a woman who goes to war to fight for her country, but has to disguise herself as a man to participate. At the end of the film, she reveals her true self and is accepted.

