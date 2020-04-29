Elizabeth and Jamie Update on MAFS: Where Are They Now?

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, are still together today, despite their incredibly rocky relationship on the show. Beth and Jamie, who were featured on Season 9 of MAFS, decided to stay together on Decision Day and have been going strong since, based on their frequent Instagram updates.

The reality stars were recently featured on Couples Couch, where they discussed new episodes of the show and shared their thoughts about the Season 10 couples. Beth and Jamie will be joining several former MAFS stars during the Lifetime special Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which airs Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for an update on the reality couple today:

They Frequently Gush About Each Other on Instagram

Judging by their Instagram pages, Jamie and Beth are happier than ever these days. Both stars’ pages are flooded with pictures of one another, often accompanied by cute, gushy captions of how happy they are to be married.

“Marriage can be challenging at times but it’s the little moments like these that keep me going,” Jamie wrote on the photo above. “Thank you @justbeth____ for always keeping things fun and being my weekend partner in crime!”

Beth also gave a sweet shoutout to her “stranger” husband on their one-year wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary @jamie_the_hubby, i know we thought we would be in a beautiful tropical adventure today but life has other plans for us! I have been on an amazing year journey with you and I can’t wait to see what our not so normal life brings us! I’m glad you were my stranger love you!”

The reality stars frequently post pictures from their various vacations around the world, and Beth recently noted that she and Jamie plan to do even more traveling as soon as they can leave quarantine.

“Just remembering the days of travel and how i will never take it for granted again,” Beth captioned an April 14 picture. “Jamie and I are so determined to see the world! This was from one of the last adventures pre lockdown.”

Beth & Jamie Will be Featured on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam in May

Lifetime recently announced a new, self-shot spinoff airing next month, titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which features several former, fan-favorite couples as they continue their lives together in the real world. Couples’ Cam is comprised of six self-shot episodes and premieres on May 20.

“Following the couples’ ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures,” the press release reads.

Aside from Beth and Jamie, the couples featured in the new series include: Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Greg and Deonna (S9) and Jessica and Austin (S10).

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesday, April 29 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

