How Enrica Cenzatti, Andrea Bocelli’s Ex-Wife, Fell In Love with Him

Enrcia Cenzatti is the ex-wife of legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli. They were married in 1992 and divorced in 2002. They had two children together, sons Matteo Bocelli and Amos Bocelli.

Bocelli and Cenzatti met at a piano bar when she was 17 years old. He was 12 years older than her and Cenzatti was still in high school at the time, Affair Post wrote. They started dating soon after they met.

Bocelli has talked about how important it was for him to sing at local bars. “I first started playing in piano bars for three reasons – to make money, to be in the company of my friends – and also to hook up with young girls. I always knew, even before I played in piano bars about the effect of my voice,” he told The Independent in 2013.

Cenzatti first fell in love with Bocelli’s voice, Glamour Fame wrote. She never cared that he was blind. Around the same time they get married, Bocelli’s career began to take off.

Cenzatti and Bocelli Have a Cordial Relationship

Despite their marriage ending, Cenzatti and Bocelli chose to raise their sons together, The Famous People wrote. They still live near each other in Tuscany, Italy. Even though both their sons lived with their mother, they would often visit their father at his house.

Bocelli later went on to marry Veronica Berti in 2014. She is also his current manager. She, Bocelli and Cenzatti reportedly have an amicable relationship.

Cenzatti is a private person, with many details about her life unknown, other than being Bocelli’s first wife. She reportedly did not remarry after their divorce.

Bocelli Is Performing Live on Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, Bocelli is performing a live concert, titled “Bocelli: Music for Hope,” at the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy. There will be no audience, as Bocelli, like most people in the world right now, is practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Italy is still under lockdown, so the cathedral should be empty except for Bocelli.

He’s expected to perform songs like “Ave Maria” and Mascagni’s “Sancta Maria.” “I chose some of the most beautiful pieces of sacred artists and I will sing this kind of music,” Bocelli told NBC News.

For Bocelli, it’s not about entertainment. It’s about prayer. “I believe in the strength of praying together. I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now,” he told the publication.

“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is the reason for Italian pride,” Bocelli added in a public statement via Variety.

He added: “The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

