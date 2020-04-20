90 Day Fiancé: Erika Owens Defends Her Relationship with Adam

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owens wrote a tribute to her friend, Adam, following Sunday’s episode. Erika clarified the nature of their relationship and made it clear their connection was purely platonic.

Erika’s post was seemingly a reference to the most recent episode, which showed her American girlfriend, Stephanie Matto, meeting more of the Australians friends. It didn’t exactly go well. Stephanie didn’t like that Erika had “hooked up” with Adam in the past, so she confronted him at the party and asked if he still had feelings for Erika. The encounter didn’t go well, with Erika feeling uncomfortable about Stephanie’s jealousy.

Erika Defends Her Relationship With Adam

Erika, a photographer who has now become known for her colorful exterior, defended her friendship with Adam. “Adam is one of my closest mates,” she said in her April 19 post. “We sing together, give each other fashion advice, we can both appreciate a nice butt.”

Throughout the season, Stephanie has said that she didn’t like that Adam and Erika would sometimes sleep in each other’s bed. She didn’t seem to believe Erika when she said Adam didn’t have any ulterior motives.

But in Erika’s description, he was a thoughtful friend who keeps her favorite condiment in his kitchen. “He tells it like it is, calls me out if I’m being a drama queen and isn’t afraid to be unapologetically himself,” she said. “Anyone who knows him knows he has a heart of gold…and he ALWAYS keeps sriracha in the cupboard for my pizza.” ⠀

Erika Admits They Kissed In the Past

In the second part of the post, Erika addressed the speculation that they were more than friends. “We kissed, once (or twice) upon a time. When we were single. Big deal y’all. Welcome to small towns,” she wrote. “There will never, EVER be more to our friendship than that. I will never try to hide the connection we have AS FRIENDS or feel bad for it.”

Erika seemingly defended Adam being affectionate with her at the party. “When your friends are sad, I’m sure you’d give them a hug and tell them they’re loved too,” the photographer wrote. “Everyone needs an Adam in their life. Love you ya big idiot.”

Stephanie Was Suspicious of Adam’s Intentions with Erika

Originally, Erika brought Stephanie to the party because she wanted her to get along with everyone and begin to feel more comfortable with them. “Adam is one of my best friends, so I’m hoping that he and Steph can get along, but I’m a little bit nervous because she doesn’t like that I’ve kissed Adam in the past,” she said. “We’ve made out like, twice.”

But Stephanie thought the relationship was weird. “Adam is someone who Erika deeply cares about. She’s told me that they’ve hooked up and sometimes they’ll spend the night together in the same bed. It’s a weird friendship, and seeing him all over her right now, that makes me feel really uncomfortable,” she told the TLC cameras. “Now maybe it’s time to figure out what’s really going on between the both of them.”

Erika, 24, and Stephanie, 29, are the first same-sex couple to appear on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Stephanie has a rare bone marrow disorder that impacts her immune system. They are both keeping their sexuality from their parents.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

