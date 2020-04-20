90 Day Fiancé: Erika Owens Defends Her Relationship with Adam

90 Day Fiancé: Erika Owens Defends Her Relationship with Adam

Erika Owens Stephanie Matto

TLC "90 Day Fiancé" star Erika Owens, who dated Stephanie, said Adam is "one of her closest mates."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Erika Owens wrote a tribute to her friend, Adam, following Sunday’s episode. Erika clarified the nature of their relationship and made it clear their connection was purely platonic.

Erika’s post was seemingly a reference to the most recent episode, which showed her American girlfriend, Stephanie Matto, meeting more of the Australians friends. It didn’t exactly go well. Stephanie didn’t like that Erika had “hooked up” with Adam in the past, so she confronted him at the party and asked if he still had feelings for Erika. The encounter didn’t go well, with Erika feeling uncomfortable about Stephanie’s jealousy.

Erika Defends Her Relationship With Adam

⁣Adam is one of my closest mates. We sing together, give each other fashion advice, we can both appreciate a nice butt. He tells it like it is, calls me out if I’m being a drama queen and isn’t afraid to be unapologetically himself. Anyone who knows him knows he has a heart of gold…and he ALWAYS keeps sriracha in the cupboard for my pizza. ⠀ ⠀ We kissed, once (or twice) upon a time. When we were single. Big deal y’all. Welcome to small towns 😂 There will never, EVER be more to our friendship than that. I will never try to hide the connection we have AS FRIENDS or feel bad for it. When your friends are sad, I’m sure you’d give them a hug and tell them they’re loved too. Everyone needs an Adam in their life. Love you ya big idiot 💖⠀ ⠀ #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #tlc #realitytv #loveislove #lgbtq #lgbtqia #lgbt #samesexcouple #ldr #longdistancerelationship #longdistance #australianfashion #adelaidefashion #melbournefashion #manicpanic #manicpanichothotpink #evohair #hairgoals #adelaidehairdresser

Erika, a photographer who has now become known for her colorful exterior, defended her friendship with Adam. “Adam is one of my closest mates,” she said in her April 19 post. “We sing together, give each other fashion advice, we can both appreciate a nice butt.”

Throughout the season, Stephanie has said that she didn’t like that Adam and Erika would sometimes sleep in each other’s bed. She didn’t seem to believe Erika when she said Adam didn’t have any ulterior motives.

But in Erika’s description, he was a thoughtful friend who keeps her favorite condiment in his kitchen. “He tells it like it is, calls me out if I’m being a drama queen and isn’t afraid to be unapologetically himself,” she said. “Anyone who knows him knows he has a heart of gold…and he ALWAYS keeps sriracha in the cupboard for my pizza.” ⠀

Erika Admits They Kissed In the Past

⁣“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – Winnie The Pooh 🍯🐝 ⠀ ⠀ In such hard times for us all, I’ve been reminded to look at the big picture. Things are hard for the entire world right now, we are all feeling it and struggling. We’re all scared and uncertain, and global anxiety is at an all time high. Personally I am heartbroken that all the things that make my heart happy including my career are indefinitely cancelled however in the grand scheme of things I’m making sure I remember that I am alive, love is still alive, and it’s so important to remain positive, colourful and sparkly 😊✨🌈⠀ ⠀ Something that has kept me smiling is thinking how happy I will be when I will finally reunite with my people. I grew up as an outcast, I never felt like I fit in and I never felt accepted even by the people I called friends. However now, I have the most amazing, wonderful, kind, hilarious people accompanying me in life and even though we’re apart for so long, this has made me realise – the fact I have something like this to miss, is incredible. The fact I *can* mourn for my amazing life which will hopefully go back to normal soon, makes me the luckiest gal ever 💃🏼💃🏼⠀ ⠀ Through this crazy, scary, insane pandemic – I am still feeling blessed. I hope you all are too – use this time to be thankful for what you have and what will return. ⠀ ⠀ #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #tlc #realitytv #loveislove #lgbtq #lgbtqia #lgbt #samesexcouple #ldr #longdistancerelationship #longdistance #blackmilkclothing #blackmilk #australianfashion #adelaidefashion #melbournefashion #manicpanic #manicpanichothotpink #evohair #coronavirus #covid19 #bestfriends #besties

In the second part of the post, Erika addressed the speculation that they were more than friends. “We kissed, once (or twice) upon a time. When we were single. Big deal y’all. Welcome to small towns,” she wrote. “There will never, EVER be more to our friendship than that. I will never try to hide the connection we have AS FRIENDS or feel bad for it.”

Erika seemingly defended Adam being affectionate with her at the party. “When your friends are sad, I’m sure you’d give them a hug and tell them they’re loved too,” the photographer wrote. “Everyone needs an Adam in their life. Love you ya big idiot.”

Stephanie Was Suspicious of Adam’s Intentions with Erika

⁣This is Rupert – one of the sweet rescues at Gumby’s Kangaroo Sanctuary (@gumbyskangaroosanctuary) – featured in my intro! 🦘❤ he loves to give kisses and get in the way when you try to leave! ⠀ ⠀ Gumby’s is located on a property a short(ish) drive from hometown and it’s pretty heartwarming to see the roo’s so well cared for. It was an absolute pleasure being able to help Jasmine & the fam with some photos to help promo their sanctuary, they do some amazing work. Swipe to see a few of the snaps from the day! ⠀ ⠀ For those curious – yes, my full time and only job is as a photographer! I have had my business ‘Magic Memories by Erika’ for 5 years now and its something I am very proud of. I love capturing real connections especially with such an amazing outback setting. I am primarily a family, pet and wedding photographer however I also volunteer across the world (mainly Bali, Thailand & here at home!) whenever I can at animal rescues. I’m a huge animal lover and absolutely love being able to help in whatever way I can (whether it’s photography, cleaning up dog poop or anything in between!) 💖💖💖⠀ ⠀ Head on over to www.gumbyskangaroosanctuary.com.au to sponsor a Kangaroo or donate! 🦘⠀ ⠀ #90dayfiance #beforethe90days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #tlc #realitytv #loveislove #lgbtq #lgbtqia #lgbt #samesexcouple #ldr #longdistancerelationship #longdistance #australianfashion #adelaidefashion #melbournefashion #manicpanic #manicpanichothotpink #evohair #handmadeaustralia #kangaroosofinstagram #kangaroorescue #australianwildlife #australianoutback #australianwildlifephotography #animalrescue

Originally, Erika brought Stephanie to the party because she wanted her to get along with everyone and begin to feel more comfortable with them. “Adam is one of my best friends, so I’m hoping that he and Steph can get along, but I’m a little bit nervous because she doesn’t like that I’ve kissed Adam in the past,” she said. “We’ve made out like, twice.”

But Stephanie thought the relationship was weird. “Adam is someone who Erika deeply cares about. She’s told me that they’ve hooked up and sometimes they’ll spend the night together in the same bed. It’s a weird friendship, and seeing him all over her right now, that makes me feel really uncomfortable,” she told the TLC cameras. “Now maybe it’s time to figure out what’s really going on between the both of them.”

Erika, 24, and Stephanie, 29, are the first same-sex couple to appear on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Stephanie has a rare bone marrow disorder that impacts her immune system. They are both keeping their sexuality from their parents.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

