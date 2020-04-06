WATCH: Ezra Miller Appears to Choke A Female Fan In Video

Ezra Miller, who’s set to play the lead role of Barry Alan in DC Comic’s film version of The Flash, started trending on Twitter Sunday night after a video that appeared to show him choking a fan went viral.

In the video, the 27-year-old actor is approached by a female who appears to be play fighting after spotting the superhero star in a local store in Iceland. While Miller says, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” he grabs the female by the neck and pushes her into the back wall of an aisle truck parked behind her.

The girl in the video appears to have a smile on her face while she’s being choked, which led viewers to believe her interaction with The Perks of Being a Wallflower star was all in good fun. And while the video could very well all be humorous, when Miller appears to drag her to the ground, the person filming says, with what sounds like a genuine concern in his voice, “Woah, bro. Bro,” before the video comes to an abrupt end.

It’s hard to say exactly what type of situation this was between Miller and the fan because there are only 14 seconds of video being shared online. It’s unknown whether they both burst out laughing afterward, or if the girl ran away, completely unexpecting Miller’s physical response. Miller does not body slam her to the ground, and without knowing what happened next, it’s hard to make a definitive opinion on the context of the video.

There Were Mixed Reactions Online To Ezra Miller’s Choking Video

Without the full context of the video, it’s impossible to know if this video is a prank, or a joke taken too far, or evidence that Miller possibly has violent tendencies. However, that didn’t stop the video from trending on Twitter with strong opinions being shared online.

For many, the actions shown on the video didn’t line up with the genre-bending Justice League actor, who instead of living in Brooklyn, New York, where he used to have a home, now owns a farm in Vermont. In an interview with GQ he explained, “I think for a lot of artists, [we’re] sensitive. Urban environments are grueling. I find the presence of cell phones bad for my mood,” he added. “I can feel cell phones when they’re around.”

For many users online, Miller always seemed like a sensitive soul. In an 2018 interview with Playboy, he said, “Art is the only thing that I have. If I didn’t have art, I’d be so f***ing dead—so long ago, I’d be dead. I probably would have done it myself.”

In that same interview, Miller also talked about transformative justice. “The way I see it, I am you, you are me, we dwell in each other, the whole world dwells in you. And anyone can heal the whole world just with parasympathetic magic, using their own body as a cauldron—anyone could do it, just no one has yet. That’s why we’re all still here ‘cause no one’s done it yet, so we’re just waiting.”

For many users online, merely watching Miller fight with a female fan, whether it was all a joke or not, made them feel uneasy and disappointed.

Miller has amassed a large fanbase from his work in movie franchises such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and has 820K followers on Instagram.

