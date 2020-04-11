Hallmark’s ‘Fashionably Yours’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its spring TV movie series with Fashionably Yours, starring Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “After years organizing fashion in the city, Lauren decides to move home. In exchange for her organizing services, mover Rob makes it his mission to help her see the beauty of Seattle.”

‘Fashionably Yours’ Was Filmed in Canada & Seattle

Fashionably Yours was filmed in Canada, including in Vancouver, according to IMDb.

A post by filmmaker Nimisha Mukerji revealed that parts of the movie were also filmed in Seattle. On February 25, Mukerji wrote: “That’s a wrap on this one with these amazing humans @katgraham @kendrick38. Next time we’ll shoot in the spring 😊 Thanks to the entire cast (which included the incredible @diva3482!) & awesome crews in Van & Seattle. Photo cred @ricardo.hubbs.photo @watchdgc”

KatGraham.com noted that the movie began filming February 3 in Vancouver and was also slated to film in Seattle.

And here’s a message shared on Instagram by Sheryl Lee Ralph. She wrote on February 9 from Vancouver: “Thank you @hallmarkchannel for making the effort to expand your vision of inclusion. Love and romance comes in all shades, colors and ages too. And also for paying attention to what happens behind the camera. #hirewomendirectors”

Meet The Cast for ‘Fashionably Yours’

Kat Graham stars as Lauren. She is perhaps best known for her lead role as Bonnie Bennett on The Vampire Diaries, where she starred in 171 episodes. Her many additional credits include Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (voice of April O’Neil), The Knight Before Christmas (Abby), The Poison Rose, The Holiday Calendar, How It Ends, Where’s the Money, All Eyez on Me, Hannah Montana (Allison), 17 Again, Greek, CSI, and much more.

Kendrick Sampson stars as Rob. He played Jesse on The Vampire Diaries in 2013. His many other credits include Miss Juneteenth, How to Make Love to a Black Woman, Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas, Insecure (Nathan), The Flash (Dominic Lanse), Relationship Status (Nate), White Famous (Robbie MacDonald), Supernatural, Rosewood, How to Get Away with Murder (Caleb for 13 episodes), Greek, and more.

Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as Janet. Her many credits include Motherland: Fort Salem, Ray Donovan (Claudette for 10 episodes), Christmas Hotel, Young Justice, MacGyver, Fam (Rose for 13 episodes), No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, Claws (Matilde), The Quad (Ula), Christmas at Holly Lodge, One Mississippi (Felicia), HEIR, Crushed, Criminal Minds, Instant Mom (Maggie Turner for 65 episodes), See Dad Run, One Love (Carolyn Winters), Struggle and Triumph, Christmas in Compton, The Cost of Heaven, Exes & Ohs, ER (Gloria), Barbershop (Claire), Moesha (Dee Mitchell for 112 episodes), The District (Lt. Dee Banks), Street Gear (Sarah Davis), George (Maggie Foster), Designing Women (Etienne Toussaint Bouvier), New Attitude, It’s a Living (Ginger St. James for 71 episodes), Search for Tomorrow (Laura MacCarthy for 15 episodes), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Jordan Claire Robbins (Zoe)

Miranda Edwards (Julia)

Kayla Heller (Paige)

Antonio Cayonne (Brian)

Shayn Walker (Mike)

Matt Hamilton (Logan)

Anita Brown (Rachel)

Eli Gabay (Nick)

Adam Thomas (Dave)

Gabriel Jacob-Cross (Shane)

Camille Kostek (Sam)

Daniel Boileau (Delivery guy)

Laura Adkin (Cookie employee)

Veronica Long (Singer)

Samantha Schimmer (Young cupcake worker)

Sarah Surh (Potential shawl buyer)

Jesse Miller (Bidder)

Nate Jester (Magician)

