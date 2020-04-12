Is FedEx Delivery Open on Easter 2020? Are Services Running?

If you’re waiting for a package from FedEx on Easter Sunday, you’re out of luck. FedEx will not be delivering packages for either Express or Ground mail on April 12 this year.

FedEx Custom Critical is listed as open, but seeing as it is overnight delivery of freight, it may not be of use to many Americans.

FedEx Is Considered an Essential Business

FedEx is considered an essential business. However, the company has suspended its money-back guarantee for all FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Office services until further notice in light of the pandemic.

On their website, FedEx writes, “In these uncertain times, it’s even more important for businesses like yours to stay in business. We’re here to help. We still have planes in the air; we still have trucks on the road; and we still have locations open to hold your packages. We’re continuing to operate and deliver for you and your customers everywhere local conditions and restrictions allow. We are FedEx. We are delivering.”

Beginning April 6, the company implemented a temporary surcharge on all FedEx Express international parcel and freight shipments.

Fortunately, the WHO reports, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

FedEx also reports they are being closely monitored by the CDC, WHO, and other public health organizations. Their website reads, “Please note that our employees are not permitted to sign individual health or travel questionnaires. The measures we’re taking to promote good hygiene and instruct team members to stay home and take seriously any signs of illness, like fever, coughing or difficulty breathing, and seek medical attention when necessary, are in line with guidance from CDC and WHO.”

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the company is suspending most signature requirements for FedEx Ground and FedEx Express mail. In addition to promoting social distancing, they are providing sanitizer to employees, disinfecting facilities more frequently, supplying gloves to employees, and disinfecting cockpits, jumpseat areas, and aircraft lavatories.

FedEx has also provided delivery and personal protective equipment and critical supplies to organizations around the world.

Mail Volume Has Collapsed

As NPR notes, a number of businesses have stopped advertising through the mail, and consequently, mail volume has plummeted in recent weeks.

Rep. Gerry Connolly tells NPR that this decline could be as much as 60% by the end of the year.

But mail delivery services have become more vital now than ever. Mark Dimondstein, the president of the American Postal Workers Union, tells NPR, “Just think about: In this pandemic, information is going into people’s homes on health. Medicines are going into people’s homes through the post office. Even in ordinary times, there are 1.2 billion packages of medicine.”

Asked why they continue to operate given the current landscape, FedEx explains that they are one of few companies that has the “network and capabilities” to keep commerce moving.

