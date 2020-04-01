Fessy Shafaat on ‘The Challenge’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Season 35 of MTV’s The Challenge is kicking off on April 1, and there are a few new rookies making their debut this season, many of them from Big Brother. One of these new faces is Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and he appears to be a physical threat to many of the veterans and other rookies in the house.

People who have watched Big Brother 20 will be familiar with Fessy, but others may not know anything about the new competitor appearing on The Challenge: Total Madness.

Here’s what you need to know about Fessy Shafaat:

1. He Appeared on Season 20 of ‘Big Brother’ & Finished in 9th Place

Fessy appeared on season 20 of Big Brother, which aired in 2018. Although he was quite good at competitions, winning three overall, he was on the wrong end of the strategy for most of his time in the house and was frequently blindsided.

He finished in 9th place and was a member of the jury. He also started a showmance with fellow house guest Haleigh Broucher, which turned into a real-life relationship after the show.

2. He Played College Football & Often Posts About the Gym & Fitness

Fessy Shafaat played football in college for the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. On the roster, he was listed as being a 6’5″, 235-lb tight end. He had a great college football career and is listed as a two-time All-American and three-time All-Southern Conference tight end, a four-year starter with 125 career catches and 18 touchdowns.

In an interview prior to his appearance on Big Brother 20, Fessy said: “I think, me being a former college athlete, I am very competitive, and I tend to… show emotion when competitions arise.”

3. He Is From Orlando Florida & Is Close to His Family

The 28-year-old was born on October 17, 1991. He was born and raised in Orlando, Florida to parents Michelle and Rizvan Shafaat. He is the eldest of three kids, with a younger brother named Imran and a younger sister named Alia. Fessy attended Orlando Lutheran Academy before going to the University of Tennessee.

He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a psychology degree in December 2014.

4. He Has a Pitbull That He Is Very Close To

Fessy has a dog, Cooper, who is a blue-nose pitbull. In an interview before Big Brother, he said: “I have a blue-nose pitbull who’s my world and I treat him like my child.” When he won the Head of Household competition on the show, his parents wrote him a letter and reassured him that Cooper was being well looked after.

The letter said: “Cooper is being watched over well and misses you. We tell him you’ll be home soon and Daddy loves him. He’ll be thrilled to see you when you get home! He sleeps on your bed and shoes often.”

5. He Is Dating Haleigh Broucher From His Season of ‘Big Brother’

Fessy started a showmance with Haleigh Broucher during Big Brother 20, and it’s a relationship that has continued outside of the show. He is still dating her today, posting photos of the two together quite recently.

Haleigh is from Texas and is nearly 6 years younger than Fessy. The 23-year-old was eliminated from the Big Brother house shortly after Fessy, placing 7th overall and becoming a member of the jury.

