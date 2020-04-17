Francesca Farago’s Instagram Shows Where She Is Today in 2020

Francesca Farago is a Vancouver-based influencer who appeared on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. With over 358,000 followers on Instagram, and a rumored past relationship with Diplo, Farago is arguably the most well-known cast member of the show.

The premise for the new Netflix show reads, “On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

Here’s what you need to know about what Farago is up to know:

Farago’s Instagram Shows References to Tiger King, Self-Isolation, & More

Farago and her dog Romi have been self isolating along with a good portion of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has posted frequently in the last few months, admitting her love for the Netflix hit Tiger King, and writing at one point, “who’s ready for another wild weekend of self isolation & attempting at home work outs while trying not to eat every snack in the house?!? Romi & I are🏡”

Farago, a model and influencer, frequently posts sponsored content for the brand Fashion Nova. She splits her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles. According to Marie Claire, Farago is starting her own fashion line, which will be eco-friendly, vegan, sustainable, and biodegradable, and she’s going to call it Farago the Label.

Farago’s website also offers fans the option of buying various types of clothing with her face on it. You can buy a t-shirt with Farago’s picture on the front for $40, or a similar sweatshirt for $60. Other designs include a sweatsuit with lips all over it, and a “Team Frankie” logo on a t-shirt, sweatshirt, and more.

Farago is 26 years old. She has never confirmed the rumors of an apparent relationship with Diplo, nor has he.

In addition to promoting the premiere of Too Hot to Handle, Farago has been posting frequently to encourage people to stay at home and support social distancing efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. In one post, she wrote, “please stay isolated and stay home🤍 #togetherfromHome #wecandothis”

In another, she posted a topless photo with the caption, “🏠do your part🏠 #stayhome”

At the end of Too Hot to Handle, Farago offered some words of wisdom, in regards to what she learned on the show. “I definitely know that I’m going to be the new Lana for all my friends, that I’m going to be preaching these weird things to them,” she said. “I’m literally Mother Theresa and I’m going to spread my knowledge to the world.”