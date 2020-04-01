The Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 10 airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode features the “Super 9” contestants performing together for the first time. One of those performers is the Frog.

So, who is the Frog mask on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we’ve learned from the show so far.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

During the Frog’s “Group B” performances, some of the major visual clues were a spilled paper bag of “leftovers,” lightning, a poster for the “1996 games,” 106 dollars, a black and white newspaper, the letters CSI on a typewriter, a basketball, toy army men, the sentence “Not every frog wants to be a Prince,” shampoo and a comb, a green bowtie, and a blue flower on a lily pad.

Of his celebrity identity, the Frog has teased “Newsflash: my metamorphosis has been anything but typical.” After his first Masked Singer performance, he reflected that “Last week, I felt like I got a new lease on life but it makes me wonder why haven’t I felt this before?”

In episode 6, “a woman who was so instrumental but barely seen” early in the Frog’s career offered up clues about his identity The masked celebrity has also revealed that his favorite subject in school was P.E.

When T-Pain joined the panel as a guest, The Frog gave a friendship bracelet to him that said “All We Do Is Win.”

At the start of his episode 10 clue package, the Frog said “The passion for performing I’d lost over the years has been totally invigorated,” adding “I can be the same guy on stage that I am at home with my fam.” To prepare for the stiff Masked Singer competition, he said “I even take a power nap before each performance.”

For his Super Clue, the Frog presented a Knight in Shining Armour, saying “Ken you can finally stop being wrong, wrong, wrong wrong.” It’s worth noting that he sang that phrase to the tune of the “Thong Song” chorus.

The Frog’s April Fools Day clue was “I’m actually not a trained dancer at all. Do you feel me, baby?”

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

According to Masked Singer fans on Twitter, all signs point to American rapper Bow Wow being the celebrity singing behind the Frog mask.

After the Frog sang “Jump” by Kris Kross for his Super 9 performance, Ken Jeong guessed that the Frog is Siquó. Robin Thicke thought he might be Mario, while Jenny McCarthy guessed Lil Romeo based on the clue about the knight Trojan.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

