The Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/29/2020

The Masked Singer has been whittled down to the final six contestants on Season 3, leaving Night Angel, Astronaut, Rhino, Kitty, Turtle and Frog to fight for the trophy. Judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong have served on every panel. They’re usually joined by a guest host, and for Wednesday’s edition celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will help the panel guess which celebrities are hiding under the masks.

So far, there has been tons of A-list talent to come out of Season 3. Last week, Brett Michaels was unmasked as The Banana. Before that, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin shocked fans when she turned out to be The Bear and Lil’ Wayne was the first contestant to go home when The Robot didn’t garner enough votes from the audience.

On of the performers fans have enjoyed getting to watch perform is The Frog. Continue reading for everything we know about his identity:

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

At this point in the series, fans have been able to accumulate various clues about the performers. For The Frog, some of the standout have been a $106 bill, basketball and a green bowtie.

Another clue has been that The Frog said he was not a professional dancer. “I’m actually not a trained dancer at all. Do you feel me, baby?” he said.

On Wednesday’s episode, fans got to learn more about The Frog.

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Top Guesses

One of the top guesses about The Frog has been Bow Wow Shad Moss. The judges, however, have guessed that The Frog could be Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro or “Thong Song” singer Sisqo. As noted by Woman’s Day, guest judge Sharon Osbourne agreed The Frog could be Ribeiro because in his clue package The Frog talked about taking it “to the bank” and Ribeiro’s character on the show was named Carlton Banks.

To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

