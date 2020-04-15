Garcelle Beauvais’ Ex-Husbands: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

New Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has been married two times. First, she was married to Daniel Saunders and they had one son together. Then, the Jamie Foxx Show star was married to CCA talent agent Mike Nilon from 2001 to 2011. They had two sons together.

Beauvais is the first black woman to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, which has mostly featured white women. Beauvais told the Daily Dish she was excited to join the series.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum,” she told the outlet.

“As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Beauvais continued. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world.

Beauvais gave viewers some insight in to what they can expect to see from her on the series. “The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today,” she said. “I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

To find out more about Beauvais ex-husbands, continue reading below:

1. Beauvais Accused Mike Nilon of Infidelity in an Email to His Colleagues

After Beauvais found out her husband cheated, she sent an email to his colleagues at Creative Artists Agency and their mutual friends. She titled it: “Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon.”

“What do they have in common . . . I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!” she wrote in 2010, according to the New York Post.

Beauvais and Nilon have two sons together, twins Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon. She seemingly took a dig at her ex on their birthday in October 2019. She wrote on Instagram, “A mother’s love is whole no matter how many times divided! #happybirthday #jaxandjaid #12 you’ve brought so much love into my life I’m so proud to be your mom! thx @mcnilon boys I love you to the moon and back.”

2. Beauvais Found An ‘I Love You’ Text On Nilon’s Phone

On an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now?, Beauvais recalled the moment she discovered Nilon had cheated. She needed to borrow his phone to make a call, and that’s when she noticed an “I love you” text.

“I looked again, and I said, ‘What’s this?’ That’s pretty much how everything changed,” she told Winfrey via Huffington Post.

Beauvais’ now-infamous letter leaked to the Post, and the former NYPD Blue star was devastated. “When I actually looked and realized it had been leaked, I was sobbing, sobbing,” she said. “It’s embarrassing. At the same time, you’re in pain. It was another part of the devastation, honestly.”

To heal, she started going to therapy. “I did all the things that they say you should do, because I didn’t want my adult drama to affect my kids,” she says tearfully. “I couldn’t have moved on and been a good parent and co-parent with him if I didn’t do those things. We’re doing the best we can for those boys. They deserve it.”

3. Nilon’s Social Media Is Private

Real Housewives fans might want to see what Nilon is up to on social media, but they won’t be able to see his Instagram page. The talent agent set his page to private. He only has about 600 followers.

He has his own Internet Movie Database page, which says he is best known for being a producer on films like Braven, Left Behind and Pay The Ghost.

Beauvais previously said she thought she found the perfect husband when she met Nilon. “I thought that I had won the lotto in husbands,” she told Winfrey. “I really wanted to be careful and choose wisley on the man that I would bring home to my son. Beauvais’ first son from her marriage to Saunders was born in 1991.

4. Beauvais’ First Marriage Last For Nine Years

Before she met Nilon, the Jaime Foxx Show star was married to producer Daniel Saunders. Not much is known about Saunders.

According to Who’s Dated Who, Saunders is a British actor. The couple met in 1990 and married the following year. After nearly a decade together, they were divorced.

While they were together, they had one son together. Oliver was born in 1991.

5. Who Is Beauvais Dating Now?

Beauvias isn’t currently dating anyone. She has publicly said that she is single, accouncing it in a February 9 Instagram post by saying “plot twist.”

She had been dating screenwriter Michael Elliot, The Sun noted. The couple had made their debut in December on the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Season 10 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

