Garcelle Beauvais’ Email About Ex-Husband Mike Nilon’s Cheating

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has quickly turned into a fan favorite after joining the cast. While she didn’t have any immediate drama right out of the gate, there is something in Beauvais’ past that is pretty salacious.

When she discovered ex-husband Mike Nilon cheated on her, the former Jamie Foxx Show star sent an email to their friends and family. She also CC’d his coworkers at the CCA talent agency. The quickly got picked up by the New York Post and was published for the nation to see.

Garcelle Beauvais Regretted the Email and Is Working on Co-Parenting with Mike Nilon

Beauvais and Nilon share twin boys together, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon. She also has another son from her first marriage to Daniel Saunders.

She titled it: “Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon.”

“What do they have in common . . . I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!” she wrote in 2010, according to the New York Post.

Beauvais later regretted writing the message, telling Oprah Winfrey on a Where Are They Now? special in 2017 that she had done a lot of growing since the email.

Beauvais discovered the infidelity when she went to use her then-husband’s phone and found an “I love you text.” “I looked again, and I said, ‘What’s this?’ That’s pretty much how everything changed,” she told Winfrey, as noted by the Huffington Post.

Beauvais was not happy to find out the letter had be leaked to the public. “When I actually looked and realized it had been leaked, I was sobbing, sobbing,” she said. “It’s embarrassing. At the same time, you’re in pain. It was another part of the devastation, honestly.”

To get over the cheating scandal and embarrassment, Beauvais started to go to therapy. “I did all the things that they say you should do, because I didn’t want my adult drama to affect my kids,” she said.

It was important for her to be healthy mentally so she could be the best mother possible for her three children. “I couldn’t have moved on and been a good parent and co-parent with him if I didn’t do those things,” she told Winfrey about going to therapy and getting a life coach. “We’re doing the best we can for those boys. They deserve it.”

What Is ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Doing Now?

Since joining Real Housewives, Beauvais has launched her own podcast, called Going to Bed with Garcelle! They’re going to be 26 30-minute episodes released every week, Deadline reported. The podcast, described as a mix between The View and Sex and the City, is slated to premiere May 7.

“Garcelle is a rare talent…funny, fast, smart, and always full of surprises,” Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television, told Deadline in a statement. “Now that she’s shown viewers part of her personal life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we think a podcast is the perfect platform to showcase Garcelle After Dark.”

Fans have been shipping the friendship between Erika Jayne and Beauvais, with the actress joking she would hookup with Jayne if she were into women. She made the statement after talking to the Bravo cameras about Jayne’s husband being 80 years old. “Eighty’s a big number and Erika’s so hot,” Beauvais said in the confessional.

“Like, if I swam in the lady pond it would be Erika’s pond,” she added with a laugh. “There. I said it.” The star shared the clip to her Instagram account, garnering more than 43,000 views before the premiere of Wednesday’s new episode.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss an all-new episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

